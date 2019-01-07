7 Great Blogs for Investing Tips

Get to know the investing blogosphere. Financial blogs are a good way to stay up to date on movements in the stock market and understand how your investments are being affected by earnings, geopolitics, economic…

Financial blogs are a good way to stay up to date on movements in the stock market and understand how your investments are being affected by earnings, geopolitics, economic data and interest rate changes. Many of these blogs are written by managing directors at investment banks or market analysts, focusing on finance, value investing, indexing and politics. An investing blog can serve as a guide to help you review investment options and reallocate or choose other assets to generate higher returns for your portfolio. Here are the seven top investment blogs to keep you aware of price movements, current and future earnings and different investing strategies.

Indexology

The S&P Dow Jones Indices’ Indexology blog focuses on index investing for equities, commodities, fixed income, smart beta and environmental, social and corporate governance, known as ESG. Contributors for Indexology include S&P DJI experts, such as Jodie Gunzberg, managing director and head of U.S. equities; Hannah Skeates, head of global ESG indices and Marya Alsati, product manager for commodities, home prices and real assets. Recent blog posts discuss the volatility in the market, commodity equities and futures, the spread between Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate prices and the performance of Canadian equities. The blog is published frequently, but not on any set schedule. Indexology’s posts include helpful advice for traders and retirement investors.

Bull and Baird

Bull and Baird is a market blog written by Michael Antonelli, a managing director and institutional equity trader at Milwaukee-based investment bank Baird. Antonelli discusses the stock market in layman’s terms and explores factors that can move the financial markets. In Bull and Baird, he shares links to relevant news stories and editorials, provides market perspective and offers comic relief on market developments. “I try and talk about markets in a way that is easy to understand,” he tells U.S. News. “I want people to come and read about the markets while also learning a thing or two.”

Think B.I.G.

The Think B.I.G. blog authored by New York-based Bespoke Investment Group focuses on how the market performs and includes economic data, such as consumer and unemployment figures, global macro factors and geopolitical issues. The Bespoke macro strategists write about their analysis on stock market data across various indices and sectors. The blog’s authors post daily and sometimes throughout the day, including an entry before the stock market opens. Think B.I.G. explains stock market movements in a simple, straightforward manner for retirement investors and active traders. Recent blog entries include posts about the Federal Reserve’s future actions, the S&P 500’s dividend-yielding companies and bullish and bearish sentients.

Tim Duy’s Fed Watch

Tim Duy’s Fed Watch blog focuses on the actions of the Federal Reserve and how interest rates affect the stock market, economy, inflation and growth. Duy is a senior director at the Oregon Economic Forum and a professor of practice of economics at the University of Oregon. His blog discusses the effects of decisions made by central bankers, trade disputes, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, monetary policies and more. Duy posts about the ramifications when the Fed raises rates, exploring how it affects the stock market and what it means for the economy. His posts often include charts with economic data, such as labor market indicators and unemployment figures.

All Star Charts

Founded in 2010, the blog published by All Star Charts is mostly written by the firm’s chief market strategist J.C. Parets. The blog focuses on technical analysis to discuss outcomes in the stock market, volatility and options trading. Parets says he uses candlestick charts for his daily charting, line charts for ratio analysis, 14-period relative strength index for momentum and a 200-day period simple moving average for smoothing mechanisms. His recent focus has been on strategies for trading options. This blog is geared for more active traders or those seeking to learn how to trade more frequently.

Pension Partners

The Pension Partners blog is written by Charlie Bilello, director of research at Pension Partners, a New York City-based investment advisor. The blog discusses the stock market, how it performs and market strategies. Bilello writes frequently as the news in the market occurs and has recently discussed bear markets, recessions, when the market appears to be oversold, diversifying a portfolio, greed and fear from investors, leveraged exchange-traded funds and the S&P 500.

