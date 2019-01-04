4 Ways to Make Up for a Low MCAT Score

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, more than 186,000 aspiring physicians took the MCAT between 2015 and 2017. Unfortunately, many impressive premedical students with otherwise stellar performance struggle with this test. Even when…

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, more than 186,000 aspiring physicians took the MCAT between 2015 and 2017. Unfortunately, many impressive premedical students with otherwise stellar performance struggle with this test.

Even when all other parts of the application are strong, a low score on the exam makes it harder to secure entry into a United States medical school. If you are one of those people who struggled on the MCAT, you may be weighing your options and wondering what you should do. The simplest answer is to retake the test and aim for a higher score. The good news is that many programs will consider the higher score and most will note the upward trend.

[Read: Why the MCAT Is Harder Than a Typical College Exam.]

That being said, if retaking the MCAT is not a practical option, you should not entirely lose hope. While there is virtually no way to completely make up for a weak MCAT performance, most schools look at applicants holistically and take into account all accomplishments as well as personal qualities.

Individuals with lower than average scores can make their application more compelling in a number of ways to help them secure a spot, including:

— Completing a special master’s program.

— Excelling in additional courses.

— Getting strong clinical experience.

— Highlighting extenuating circumstances.

Complete a special master’s program. Completing a master’s degree with strong academic performance is a great way to strengthen an application, especially if the MCAT did not go so well. Remember, there are many different master’s programs out there; applicants should try to find a special master’s programs specifically designed for premedical students seeking entry into medical school.

[Read: How Special Master’s Programs Can Help You Get Into Medical School.]

Look for a program that offers challenging courses in the biomedical sciences. The ideal program is affiliated with a medical school, providing students the opportunity to take courses taught by medical school faculty and to interact with them. In such a setting, you can directly demonstrate that you possess strong academic abilities and interpersonal skills.

This may sway the admissions committee at that particular school to consider your candidacy more seriously even if your MCAT score is low. Performing well in such a program will also bolster your candidacy at other schools across the country.

Excel in additional courses: Another way to make up for a low score on a section of the MCAT is to do well in courses covering that section. For example, if you scored below average on the Biological and Biochemical Foundations portion of the test, consider taking additional courses in biochemistry and biology.

Completing these courses with a grade of A demonstrates a strong knowledge-base in that subject and may lead medical schools to conclude that your weaker performance on the MCAT was an anomaly.

Get strong clinical experience. While a variety of activities can improve a medical school application, strong clinical experience is arguably the most important. Find an opportunity that gives you the chance to work alongside physicians and observe their approach to patient care. It is a good idea to build rapport with the physician so you can later ask for a letter of recommendation. Make sure you do more than just shadow. For example, you can take on a proactive role by serving as a scribe or interpreter while also interacting directly with patients.

[Read: 5 Ways to Develop Strong Clinical Experiences for Medical School.]

It does not matter whether the work you do is paid or volunteer but there should be breadth and consistency. You can demonstrate breadth by working in both inpatient and outpatient settings. But make sure to choose one opportunity in each setting and do it over an extended period of time. Medical schools like applicants who show continuity in their involvement in an activity.

One way to make clinical activities stand out is to take on a leadership role. For example, becoming a lead volunteer and training other volunteers at a hospital or organizing a health fair through a clinic you are involved in can make your application shine.

Highlight extenuating circumstances. If there were extenuating circumstances that resulted in poor performance on the MCAT, it is wise to communicate those circumstances with the committee. For example, if your MCAT preparation coincided with the illness of a family member, or if you had to work to support yourself while preparing for the MCAT, make sure the committee is aware of these factors.

You can explain these circumstances in your personal statement and secondary applications. Even if you had a busy semester while you were studying for the MCAT, you may explain that you overcommitted and did not perform as well.

Medical schools always appreciate honesty and self-reflection and may consider your candidacy in a better light.

More from U.S. News

Steer Clear of 3 Common MCAT Mistakes on Test Day

3 Ways MCAT Prep Differs From College Course Prep

3 Techniques to Ensure a Smooth MCAT Testing Session

4 Ways to Make Up for a Low MCAT Score originally appeared on usnews.com