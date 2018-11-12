12 National Universities for International Students

The U.S. is a popular destination for international students. The U.S. hosts more than 970,000 international students, according to the most recent figures from UNESCO. That’s more than the United Kingdom and France combined, which…

The U.S. hosts more than 970,000 international students, according to the most recent figures from UNESCO. That’s more than the United Kingdom and France combined, which have around 430,000 and 245,000 international students, respectively. These 12 National Universities — schools that emphasize research and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs — reported the largest percentages of international undergraduates for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Northeastern University (MA)

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 19.01

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: -0.85

Total undergraduate enrollment: 13,825

U.S. News rank: 44 (tie)

New York University

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 19.14

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: 1.35

Total undergraduate enrollment: 26,417

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie)

University of Tulsa (OK)

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 19.24

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: -4.7

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,343

U.S. News rank: 106 (tie)

University of California–San Diego

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 19.55

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: 0.19

Total undergraduate enrollment: 28,587

U.S. News rank: 41

Illinois Institute of Technology

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 20.61

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: -0.89

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,900

U.S. News rank: 96 (tie)

Brandeis University (MA)

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 20.6

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: 0.6

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,635

U.S. News rank: 35 (tie)

Boston University (MA)

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 21.72

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: -0.17

Total undergraduate enrollment: 18,080

U.S. News rank: 42 (tie)

Suffolk University (MA)

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 22.03

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: -0.38

Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,117

U.S. News rank: 177 (tie)

Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 22.4%

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: -0.3

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,896

U.S. News rank: 25 (tie)

University of Rochester (NY)

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 24.07

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: 3.25

Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,546

U.S. News rank: 33 (tie)

Florida Institute of Technology

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 31.83%

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: -1.07

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,635

U.S. News rank: 177 (tie)

The New School (NY)

Percentage of international students in 2017-2018: 31.97

Percentage point change from 2016-2017: -0.37

Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,203

U.S. News rank: 147 (tie)

12 National Universities for International Students originally appeared on usnews.com