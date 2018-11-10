10 Colleges With Affordable Out-of-State Tuition

Find a cheap out-of-state college. The cost of tuition and fees is one of the biggest barriers for many prospective college students. Some public institutions offer affordable tuition to in-state students and keep costs low…

Find a cheap out-of-state college.

The cost of tuition and fees is one of the biggest barriers for many prospective college students. Some public institutions offer affordable tuition to in-state students and keep costs low for those from out of state as well. Students looking for a low-cost education away from their home state should take a look at the following 10 colleges.

Western Carolina University (NC)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $8,220

U.S. News rank: 34 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 9,406

More about Western Carolina University.

Eastern New Mexico University

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $8,128

U.S. News rank: 96-127, Regional Universities (West)

Undergraduate enrollment: 4,597

More about Eastern New Mexico University.

Texas A&M University–Texarkana

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $8,120

U.S. News rank: 96-127, Regional Universities (West)

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,644

More about Texas A&M University–Texarkana.

Mayville State University (ND)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $8,033

U.S. News rank: 43, Regional Colleges (Midwest)

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,097

More about Mayville State University.

Elizabeth City State University (NC)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $7,673

U.S. News rank: 71 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 1,371

More about Elizabeth City State University.

Grambling State University (LA)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $7,435

U.S. News rank: 107-141, Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 4,076

More about Grambling State University.

University of North Carolina–Pembroke

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $7,418

U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 5,481

More about the University of North Carolina–Pembroke.

Minot State University (ND)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $7,064

U.S. News rank: 128-165, Regional Universities (Midwest)

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,956

More about Minot State University.

Mississippi University for Women

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $6,940

U.S. News rank: 58 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 2,577

More about Mississippi University for Women.

Alcorn State University (MS)

Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $6,938

U.S. News rank: 89 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Undergraduate enrollment: 3,172

More about Alcorn State University.

Find out more about paying for college.

Explore additional paying for college resources, including information on the U.S. News Best Value Schools. And keep up with the latest college admissions advice by signing up for our newsletter and following U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Updated on Nov. 21, 2018: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.

More from U.S. News

What You Need to Know About College Tuition Costs

An Ultimate Guide to Understanding College Financial Aid

See the Average Costs of Attending College in 2018-2019

10 Colleges With Affordable Out-of-State Tuition originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/21/18: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.