10 Colleges With Affordable Out-of-State Tuition

The cost of tuition and fees is one of the biggest barriers for many prospective college students. Some public institutions offer affordable tuition to in-state students and keep costs low for those from out of state as well. Students looking for a low-cost education away from their home state should take a look at the following 10 colleges.
Western Carolina University (NC)
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $8,220
U.S. News rank: 34 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Undergraduate enrollment: 9,406
Eastern New Mexico University
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $8,128
U.S. News rank: 96-127, Regional Universities (West)
Undergraduate enrollment: 4,597
Texas A&M University–Texarkana
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $8,120
U.S. News rank: 96-127, Regional Universities (West)
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,644
Mayville State University (ND)
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $8,033
U.S. News rank: 43, Regional Colleges (Midwest)
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,097
Elizabeth City State University (NC)
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $7,673
U.S. News rank: 71 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Undergraduate enrollment: 1,371
Grambling State University (LA)
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $7,435
U.S. News rank: 107-141, Regional Universities (South)
Undergraduate enrollment: 4,076
University of North Carolina–Pembroke
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $7,418
U.S. News rank: 102 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Undergraduate enrollment: 5,481
Minot State University (ND)
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $7,064
U.S. News rank: 128-165, Regional Universities (Midwest)
Undergraduate enrollment: 2,956
Mississippi University for Women
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $6,940
U.S. News rank: 58 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Undergraduate enrollment: 2,577
Alcorn State University (MS)
Out-of-state tuition and fees (2018-2019): $6,938
U.S. News rank: 89 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Undergraduate enrollment: 3,172
Explore additional paying for college resources, including information on the U.S. News Best Value Schools.
Updated on Nov. 21, 2018: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2019 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.
