See the 2019 Best Global Universities

Top research universities worldwide

The 2019 Best Global Universities rankings include data on 1,250 universities across 75 countries. Read about how some of the top institutions cater to international students or provide opportunities for global learning.

20. University of Toronto

International students from more than 190 countries make up about 25 percent of the student population at the University of Toronto in Canada, according to the school’s website.

18 (tie). Imperial College London

Undergraduate students at the United Kingdom’s Imperial College London can study abroad for a year or join one of several student societies that volunteer abroad.

18 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

In the U.S., the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor hosts more than 2,000 international scholars from 90-plus countries, according to the school’s website.

17. University of California–San Diego

Students at the University of California–San Diego, in the U.S., have the opportunity to experience different cultures through food and music each week at the school’s Friday International Cafe.

16. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania, in the U.S., offers extensive English language programs for international students and courses in dozens of languages, globalization studies and international culture.

15. University of California–San Francisco

The University of California–San Francisco only offers graduate degrees in the health sciences. The school also assists admitted international students with securing a student visa.

14. University of Chicago

The University of Chicago, based in the U.S., brings students and scholars from around the world to live and study together in a diverse residential community known as International House.

13. University of California–Los Angeles

Each year, the University of California–Los Angeles, in the U.S., admits students from nearly 90 countries across the world, according to the school’s website.

12. Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University, located in the U.S., has international students at the undergraduate level from more than 61 countries who can study at the university for a semester or year through its Visiting International and Exchange Student Programs.

11. Yale University

Yale University, located in the U.S., has a Center for International and Professional Experience, which offers funding options to help undergraduate financial aid recipients study, work or conduct research abroad.

10. University of Washington

Nearly 16 percent of the University of Washington‘s student body is international. The school is located in the U.S.

9. Princeton University

Princeton University, located in the U.S., offers counseling and support services to students who are suffering as a result of international disasters.

8. Columbia University

Columbia University, based in the U.S., has nine global centers that conduct a variety of research initiatives around the world.

7. University of Cambridge

Based in the U.K., the University of Cambridge does extensive research on global issues. One such effort is its research initiative on global food security.

6. California Institute of Technology

Juniors and seniors at the California Institute of Technology in the U.S. can choose from several European and Australian study abroad opportunities.

5. University of Oxford

At the University of Oxford in the U.K., 43 percent of undergraduate and graduate students are international students and come from more than 140 countries and territories, according to the school’s website.

4. University of California–Berkeley

The international student office at the U.S.-based University of California–Berkeley works to support student success through advising and immigration services.

3. Stanford University

Approximately half of each graduating class studies abroad during its undergraduate career at Stanford University in the U.S., according to the school’s website.

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Most of the international students at the U.S.-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology are graduate students, according to the school’s website.

1. Harvard University

Located in the U.S., Harvard University offers more than 200 study abroad programs for students, according to the school’s website.

