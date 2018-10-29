Trump’s team makes closing sale in new ad _ without Trump Trump says media is ‘Enemy’ after shooting, bomb plot Trump escalates threats against migrant caravan Jimmy Carter wades into Georgia governor’s race US citizen…
Trump’s team makes closing sale in new ad _ without Trump
Trump says media is ‘Enemy’ after shooting, bomb plot
Trump escalates threats against migrant caravan
Jimmy Carter wades into Georgia governor’s race
US citizen held 13 months for suspected ties to IS is freed
Analysis: Politics presses on amid election season tragedy
State Department: Enrollment of US diplomats is up this year
US election integrity depends on security-challenged firms
Republican incumbents take different tacks in upstate NY
At a small US factory, Trump’s trade war forces hard changes
