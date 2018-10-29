202
AP Top Political News at 2:30 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 29, 2018
Trump’s team makes closing sale in new ad _ without Trump

Trump says media is ‘Enemy’ after shooting, bomb plot

Trump escalates threats against migrant caravan

Jimmy Carter wades into Georgia governor’s race

US citizen held 13 months for suspected ties to IS is freed

Analysis: Politics presses on amid election season tragedy

State Department: Enrollment of US diplomats is up this year

US election integrity depends on security-challenged firms

Republican incumbents take different tacks in upstate NY

At a small US factory, Trump’s trade war forces hard changes

