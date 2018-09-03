Your Child’s Health Should Be Part of the Back-to-School Checklist

As summer winds down, parents and caregivers of children are preparing for the new school year. While your to-do list likely includes getting school supplies, it’s also a great time to add a few important…

As summer winds down, parents and caregivers of children are preparing for the new school year. While your to-do list likely includes getting school supplies, it’s also a great time to add a few important health items to the checklist.

Health check-ups are essential, and all school age children and adolescents should get a well-child check — also called a complete physical exam, routine health examination or check-up — every year. Annual check-ups help catch health problems in children as early as possible, often in critical windows of physical and emotional development. At the check-up, several critical school-related things happen that can affect your child’s ability to attend and do well in school.

Vaccines. The childhood immunization schedule recommends vaccines against 16 different diseases. Fewer vaccines are typically required for school attendance and vary somewhat by state. However, just because a vaccine isn’t required by the school doesn’t mean it isn’t important for the health of your child and family. For example, the flu shot typically isn’t required, but more than 170 children died from the flu last year. At least 18 states have seen measles outbreaks since 2008. And the vaccine against HPV can prevent multiple types of cancer.

Some vaccines can’t be given until late childhood or adolescence, and full protection from each disease typically requires several doses over time, so your child’s vaccination status should be reviewed each year. Information for parents can be found via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or your state or city Department of Health.

Vision and hearing screening. Vision and hearing loss can come on gradually, without a child’s realization. Approximately 20 percent of children need corrective lenses, and the need can arise at any time. Most hearing problems are picked up in infants, but even if hearing has been normal, problems can arise over time. Rates of hearing problems are increasing in teens, likely due to headphone use, so hearing screening is now recommended for adolescents. Studies have shown that uncorrected vision and hearing problems can directly affect children’s ability to pay attention and learn in class, affecting grades and even ultimately graduation rates.

Assessment of chronic health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and ADHD, should happen on a regular basis. Poor control can increase missed school days and negatively impact performance in class. Schools need yearly consent forms signed by the health care provider and caregiver to administer any medications, so coordinate with your child’s health care provider if your child may need daily or emergency medication.

Assessment of growth, cognitive development, social-emotional development and mental health should happen on a regular basis, at least annually. A relationship with a health care provider built through time can also help your child or teen feel more comfortable bringing up or discussing sensitive issues when needed.

Screening for lead. Depending on the prevalence in your area, children under the age of 6 should be regularly assessed for lead exposure, which may include a blood test. As lead in the blood can severely impact brain development, this is a critical and time-sensitive screening.

Not everyone has easy access to a clinic, health insurance, the ability to take off work to bring his or her child to an appointment or transportation to get there. School-based health centers are increasing in popularity across the country for this reason. Community health centers and Department of Health clinics exist with sliding scale fees for families who lack health insurance, as do free vaccine programs for children who need them.

Transitions Back Into School Routines

These factors can also impact your child’s ability to learn and perform at his or her best in school. Settling back into a routine can make the process less stressful and more supportive for the whole family.

Sleep. Odds are, you’ve been enjoying some version of “summer hours” with your family — maybe staying up a little later, sleeping later and experiencing a different mix of quiet and active hours than during the school year. Ideally, at least a few weeks before school starts, gradually work back to your usual school bedtime and waking hours so it won’t be a jolt and struggle when it comes for real. Kids often need more sleep than we (or they) realize. Children and adolescents need eight to 12 hours of sleep per night. Acute or chronic deficits can affect mood, cooperativity, attention and ability to learn. A common habit that impacts sleep is looking at screens — phones and tablets in particular — right before trying to go to sleep. This can wake up the brain, and the blue light emitted stimulates the brain and disrupts melatonin, the sleep-regulating hormone. All family members should stop using electronic devices one to two hours before bedtime. Regular routines like brushing teeth and reading a non-electronic book can help kids wind down.

Breakfast. Make sure you have a breakfast plan that makes sense with your schedule and family food preferences. Be sure the meal includes a mix of protein and carbs, and not too much simple sugar. Research has linked hunger to poor school performance. Schools have breakfast programs, and some are transitioning to universal breakfast in the classroom, since so many children are affected by skipping this meal.

Exercise and activity. Keep in mind that with class time and homework, kids spend a lot of time sitting. With more and more work on computers, they have a fair amount of sedentary screen time already built in. Limit additional screen time (such as tablets, video games and TV) to an hour or less a day during the week, and be sure kids are getting at least an hour or more of daily sports or physical activity. The physical activity will help mood, sleep and concentration, as well as maintenance of a healthy weight.

Mental health. First-day jitters are normal, but keep a close eye on your kids for signs of stress that may be more serious. If kids become withdrawn, unusually clingy, refuse or try to avoid going to school, or seem to complain of frequent stomach aches or other vague illnesses, there may be something more serious going on. Talk to your kids about things like bullying, cyberbullying, peer pressure, test anxiety and loneliness. If you have concerns, talk to your school administration and/or health care provider. We can help you to assess and address the situation.

Parental and caregiver health. While most parents and caregivers keep up with the health and mental health needs of their children, many of us aren’t as great about taking care of our own health. Your kids need you to be healthy (which includes having your own vaccines, by the way), so be sure to also prioritize your own health, mental health and wellness needs.

The beginning of school can be stressful, but it can also be an exciting time for kids and families to learn new things, make new friends and have new experiences. With a little attention and preparation, you and your family can transition into the new school year a little more easily.

