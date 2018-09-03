Taking care of business From the person who greets clients in the lobby to the executive who oversees all operations, it takes many kinds of professionals to make a company successful. The corporate world features…

Taking care of business

From the person who greets clients in the lobby to the executive who oversees all operations, it takes many kinds of professionals to make a company successful.

The corporate world features career opportunities for workers of all skill sets and education levels. Learn more about the salaries and growth potential for accountants, operations experts and human resources specialists with this roundup of the best business jobs from the U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs rankings. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

25. Bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerk

Median salary: $39,240

Education required: post-secondary coursework in accounting

Projected job decline by 2026: 1 percent

Bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks create and maintain records of company financial transactions. The balance sheets and income statements they produce are important for tracking business success and failure and also for complying with regulations.

24. Executive assistant

Median salary: $57,410

Education required: high school degree

Projected job decline by 2026: 17 percent

Corporate leaders lean on their executive assistants to provide valuable support as they run businesses. Executive assistants are responsible for researching and writing reports, writing and sending correspondence and managing executives’ schedules, among other tasks.

23. Customer service representative

Median salary: $32,890

Education required: high school degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 5 percent

Customer service representatives work on the front lines of a business. They field comments, questions and complaints from clients, take orders, process payments and provide guidance to customers who need extra help.

22. Receptionist

Median salary: $28,390

Education required: high school degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 9 percent

Health care and social services organizations especially rely on the services of receptionists, although they also work at businesses of all kinds. These professionals perform administrative tasks that include answering phones, greeting clients, collecting their information and maintaining data files.

21. Credit counselor

Median salary: $44,710

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 14 percent

Companies turn to credit counselors to help them get access to credit and manage their debt. These professionals analyze their clients’ assets and expenses, advise about loans and budgets and create plans to help them stay on track financially.

20. Meeting, convention and event planner

Median salary: $48,290

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 11 percent

These professionals are hosts with the most. They plan association conventions, business meetings and special events such as fundraising galas on behalf of corporate clients. Meeting, convention and event planners scout and book venues, coordinate services, oversee payments and select details such as food and entertainment.

19. Logistician

Median salary: $74,590

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 7 percent

Logisticians get things where they need to go. These professionals are supply-chain experts who figure out everything related to producing and delivering products, including the resources needed, the timeline required and the transportation involved.

18. Social and community service manager

Median salary: $64,100

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 18 percent

Organizations and agencies that help specific populations improve their lives need steady hands at the wheel. Social and community service managers serve as captains, overseeing all the important work required to meet people’s needs. They identify problems, design programs that provide solutions and analyze data that measures the success of those solutions. They may also raise money and market their organization’s offerings.

17. Fundraiser

Median salary: $55,640

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 15 percent

Nonprofits, educational institutions and religious organizations that collect donations need skilled fundraisers. These professionals work for international aid charities, colleges, museums, theaters, hospitals and more, writing grant proposals and soliciting gifts from potential donors.

16. Management analyst

Median salary: $82,450

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 14 percent

Also called consultants, management analysts help companies improve efficiency, cut costs and increase profits. They often work in teams on a per-project basis to help client companies solve particular problems. Management analysts may have to compete for assignments, writing proposals for why their services would be most valuable.

15. Financial analyst

Median salary: $84,300

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 11 percent

Companies rely on financial analysts to provide expert advice about investing assets. Analysts study economic trends and businesses’ budgets to better balance stock and bond portfolios. They may specialize in buying or selling and develop expertise in particular industries or geographic regions.

14. Medical and health services manager

Median salary: $98,350

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 20 percent

Running health care institutions like clinics, nursing homes and hospitals requires business acumen. It’s the specialty of medical and health services managers, also known as executives or administrators. They work to improve efficiency, comply with regulations, organize medical records, manage budgets and oversee work schedules.

13. Loan officer

Median salary: $64,660

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 11 percent

Businesses and individuals who need money to meet their goals interact with loan officers. These professionals verify financial information and assess whether candidates are fit to receive loans from institutions such as banks. Loan officers may deal with mortgages, small business loans, commercial loans or consumer loans.

12. HR specialist

Median salary: $60,350

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 7 percent

Companies vie to attract the most talented workers, and they rely on human resources specialists to find, recruit, hire and retain those employees. Human resources specialists conduct interviews, process worker benefits, set compensation structures, oversee promotions and make sure companies follow government regulations.

11. Compliance officer

Median salary: $67,870

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 8 percent

Compliance officers are sticklers for following rules. Businesses rely on these workers to make sure their activities remain within the bounds of laws and regulations and that their permits and licenses are up to date.

10. Operations research analyst

Median salary: $81,390

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 27 percent

Decisiveness and problem-solving skills are essential for operations research analysts. These professionals use data to help companies make all kinds of decisions, including setting schedules, managing logistics, developing budgets and determining prices.

9. Financial manager

Median salary: $125,080

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 19 percent

Financial managers are responsible for making sure money is spent and invested in ways that benefit their companies. They direct accounting, insurance, banking and investing.

8. Financial advisor

Median salary: $90,640

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 15 percent

Financial advisors offer advice to clients about how they should manage their money. That means assessing investments in the stock market, filing taxes, planning for retirement and handling loans and mortgages.

7. Accountant

Median salary: $69,350

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 10 percent

Public accountants help business clients comply with financial-reporting laws by assessing tax forms and balance sheets. Management accountants help corporations create budgets, keep costs in check and select appropriate investments.

6. Market research analyst

Median salary: $63,230

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 23 percent

Good market research analysts have their fingers on the economic pulse. Companies rely on them to figure out what consumers want to buy and how much they’ll be willing to spend on goods and services. They use surveys, polls, interviews and statistical software.

5. Business operations manager

Median salary: $100,410

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 9 percent

Business operations managers make sure that a company’s essential daily tasks are completed by creating and enforcing policies and planning how workers use their time. It’s a less glamorous job than that of the CEO, but it’s just as important for taking care of business.

4. Cost estimator

Median salary: $63,110

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 11 percent

Trade contractor companies claim more than a third of cost estimators, who also work for construction and manufacturing businesses. These professionals collect and analyze figures to estimate how many resources will be needed to complete a project, such as manufacture a car or complete a building.

3. Mathematician

Median salary: $103,010

Education required: master’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 30 percent

Mathematicians not employed by the federal government or universities tend to work in finance, consulting or research and development. They may design studies to test drugs, organize experiments to assess consumer products or analyze data to optimize marketing strategies.

2. Actuary

Median salary: $101,560

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 22 percent

The finance and insurance industries employ nearly three-quarters of the nation’s actuaries, who study risks and help figure out ways to minimize them. For example, their calculations about the likelihoods of certain health outcomes help to determine the prices consumers pay for various medical insurance options.

1. Statistician

Median salary: $84,060

Education required: master’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 34 percent

Businesses such as insurance companies, health care organizations and corporations that conduct scientific research and development hire statisticians. These math-minded professionals build models and analyze data to predict outcomes and solve problems, ultimately helping to improve business decisions.

