More and More Employees Are Leaving New Jobs at the Altar

It was a trend in dating, and now it’s hitting the work world. Ghosting — the term used when candidates are offered and accept an interview opportunity or job but then don’t show up for it — is now a documented condition. Businesses are reporting that up to 50 percent of job applicants fail to arrive at their scheduled job interviews or newly awarded positions.

It’s one thing when someone doesn’t show up for a date that they’ve planned — the bridge that gets burned with a possible romance may have no further consequences than a possible regret or “what if” down the road. But when it comes to your career, the stakes for leaving an employer in the lurch after you’ve already made an agreement are much higher.

“Ghosting is incredibly unprofessional and could ultimately damage your professional reputation,” says Michael Steinitz, executive director of Accountemps, a division of staffing agency Robert Half. “You never know when someone you didn’t take a job with will be the hiring manager or department executive for the next job where you apply — or who else they may know.”

What’s causing this unusual situation? Why do job seekers suddenly seem to have the upper hand? One factor is today’s low unemployment rate, which has led to a market with more job openings than unemployed workers. The rate of professionals quitting their jobs hit a record level a few months ago, according to the U.S. Labor Department, at the same time as the number of positions open in the U.S. hit a record high. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show that more workers quit jobs in May 2018 — 2.4 percent — than had done so in the last 17 years, and the reason was typically to snag a new position. “Workers with in-demand skills have options and know it,” explains Steinitz.

If you’re one such in-demand candidate, though, it pays to think twice about ghosting a potential employer for an interview that you’ve agreed to attend or a new manager who has just hired you. Here are some points to consider if you’re on the fence about how to handle the situation:

‘Easy way out’ can come back to haunt you. One reason you may be tempted to ditch an employer before you get started is that something better has come along — or perhaps you’ve just changed your mind and don’t feel like the job is the best fit. Whatever your excuse is, though, keep in mind that industries can be smaller than you think, and word can travel fast and far about poor candidates in an age of social media. “Letting an employer know you’re no longer interested in working there is a difficult conversation, and simply ignoring them may feel like an easier way out,” says Steinitz. “There’s really no excuse, though. If you’ve reached a decision not to join a company, politely let the hiring manager know you’re pursuing another opportunity.” By doing so, you might save your professional reputation.

Keep things courteous. Remember that feeling you used to get in the days of a tight job market, when you’d send in your resume and then hear nothing? Or perhaps you’d even done a phone screen or interviewed for an opportunity, but after the employer awarded it to someone else, you were left in the dark about your status. Just as you wished back then (or even today) that hiring managers would give you the courtesy of a reply to your application, since you’re a person and not just an online resume, so too are employers ultimately people — people with decision-making power whose support you may wish you had down the road. “The hiring manager and job seeker should set expectations from the start to prevent a lack of communication from either party,” advises Steinitz.

It doesn’t have to be awkward. If you’re worried about disappointing the people who interviewed you and just want to avoid their possible negative reaction, remember that they’ll think better of you for being honest than for simply going dark on them without a word. Let the employer know as early in the search process as possible if you know you’re no longer interested or won’t be taking the job. A simple explanation conveyed sensitively and in a timely manner can help keep your future career bridges intact.

As you go through your job search, keep in mind the ultimate outcome of not really wanting a job. If you’re worried about having to tell an employer something they don’t want to hear, you might want to rethink whether it’s smart to apply in the first place. You can also be honest from the get-go with your recruiter or hiring manager and let them know that you’re considering multiple positions so that you don’t catch them by surprise if you decide to decline an offer.

