3 Steps to Take After Medical School Interviews

When interview season winds down, medical school applicants may believe their work is done. After all, the admissions process is out of their hands and into the hands of the admissions committees.

While it may be tempting to sit back and passively await admissions decisions, the time between interviewing and waiting for an acceptance letter to arrive can be an important space for reflecting upon your prospective schools and gathering information to help you decide which program might be best for you.

Instead of anxiously biting your fingernails waiting for an email or telephone call, take these three steps after your medical school interviews to help you make an informed decision about where to attend if accepted.

Record your impressions of each medical school and its campus. Ideally, after each interview, you will set aside time to jot down your general thoughts about the institution. These notes need not be detailed, but they should reflect how you felt about the campus, the curriculum and the students. What did you like about the program? What did you dislike?

For example, some schools offer a two-year preclinical curriculum, while others offer a preclinical curriculum that is 18 months long. Some programs are block-based, meaning that you learn the physiology, anatomy, pathology and pathophysiology of a given organ system at one time. Other programs cover “normal” structure and function during the first year and “abnormal” in the second year. What did you think of the curriculum with which you were presented on interview day?

Additionally, think about the school facility itself. How close is the school to the hospital with which it is affiliated? Is there student housing, and would you want to live in those facilities? Recording these types of impressions can provide a concise reference later on as you decide which program to attend.

Address any lingering questions you have about each medical school. Deciding which medical school to attend is a significant academic and financial commitment, so addressing any questions you have about a program before you put down a deposit to hold your space in a class is wise.

You may have been given ample time to ask questions on interview day, but additional questions may pop up in the days or weeks after you visit campus. You might be wondering how many clinical electives you will have in your fourth year, or what kinds of clinical opportunities are available in your preclinical years.

As you wait for an admissions decision, find answers to the questions you still have. Check the school’s website first for answers, and if you cannot find the information you are looking for, email an admissions representative or student ambassador you met on interview day.

Though you do not want to be the applicant who sends an email every few days, exchanging one or two focused emails is appropriate given the gravity of the decision you are about to make. Admissions personnel and students know how important the decision about where to attend medical school is, and most are willing to address applicant questions.

Speak with current or former students to determine your fit. Student perspectives can be some of the most accurate in giving you insight into what it is actually like to attend a given medical school. Selecting a medical school is more than selecting an academic path — it is choosing a place to live for the next four years.

Ask current or former students about the social dynamics in the school. Are the classes close-knit, or do students tend to spread out after class? What do students do for fun? What is the neighborhood like, and what are some favorite restaurants or activities in the area?

Furthermore, think about whether a certain school fits your needs and goals. Are you interested in rural medicine? If so, a city school without access to rural areas may not suit you. Will you have the opportunity to rotate within a subspecialty of interest? Make sure that students are given ample time to pursue clinical exposures outside of the usual rotations.

Current and former students are great resources for getting your questions about a school answered without the pressure of having to impress someone who might be involved in your admissions decision.

