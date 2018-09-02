Applying to college is a journey that involves finding the right school, submitting applications and then — if you’re lucky — choosing among the acceptance letters and financial aid awards to find that place you’ll…

Applying to college is a journey that involves finding the right school, submitting applications and then — if you’re lucky — choosing among the acceptance letters and financial aid awards to find that place you’ll call home for the next few years.

To steer you in the right direction, U.S. News surveys colleges and universities each year and ranks nearly 1,400 of them in different categories according to our methodology.

Here, we offer a sneak peek of the 2019 Best Colleges rankings.

These schools — listed alphabetically below — offer the top 10 Best Undergraduate Business Programs. These programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business and were ranked based on peer assessment surveys conducted in spring 2017 and spring 2018. More than 10 schools appear because of ties.

School name (state) Carnegie Mellon University (PA) Cornell University (NY) Indiana University–Bloomington Massachusetts Institute of Technology New York University University of California–Berkeley University of Michigan–Ann Arbor University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill University of Notre Dame University of Pennsylvania University of Southern California University of Texas–Austin University of Virginia

The actual Best Undergraduate Business Programs rankings of these and other schools will be available Sept. 10, 2018, on usnews.com.

To see full rankings, SAT and ACT scores, scholarship and grant information, graduation rates and more, sign up for the U.S. News College Compass.

More from U.S. News

2019 Best Colleges Rankings Coming Sept. 10

Find Undergraduate Business Program That Helps You Stand Out

How Many Colleges Should I Apply to?

2019 Best Colleges Preview: Top 10 Business Programs originally appeared on usnews.com