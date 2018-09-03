2019 Best Colleges Preview: Top 10 Best Value Schools

For the majority of prospective college students and their families, cost is a major factor in determining which schools are viable options. Knowing which schools are best buys — which colleges provide students receiving financial…

For the majority of prospective college students and their families, cost is a major factor in determining which schools are viable options. Knowing which schools are best buys — which colleges provide students receiving financial aid with the highest quality education for the lowest price — is imperative.

To help provide that information, U.S. News surveys colleges and universities each year and ranks nearly 1,400 of them in different categories according to our methodology.

Here, we offer a sneak peek of the 2019 Best Colleges rankings.

These schools — listed alphabetically below — are considered the top 10 Best Value Schools among those in the National Universities category. National Universities emphasize faculty research and offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs.

National University (state) California Institute of Technology Columbia University (NY) Dartmouth College (NH) Harvard University (MA) Massachusetts Institute of Technology Princeton University (NJ) Stanford University (CA) University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill Vanderbilt University (TN) Yale University (CT)

These schools — listed alphabetically below — are considered the top 10 Best Value Schools among those in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category. Liberal Arts Colleges emphasize undergraduate education, awarding at least 50 percent of their degrees in the arts and sciences.

National Liberal Arts College (state) Amherst College (MA) Davidson College (NC) Middlebury College (VT) Pomona College (CA) Principia College (IL) Smith College (MA) Swarthmore College (PA) Vassar College (NY) Wellesley College (MA) Williams College (MA)

The actual Best Value rankings of these and other schools will be available Sept. 10, 2018, on usnews.com.

