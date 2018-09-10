10 Pre-Surgery Tips to Boost Recovery

How to prepare for a successful post-operation recovery. Preparing to undergo surgery can be similar to training for a marathon, says Christina Sherry, a registered dietitian and expert in adult therapeutic nutrition who’s with Abbott,…

Preparing to undergo surgery can be similar to training for a marathon, says Christina Sherry, a registered dietitian and expert in adult therapeutic nutrition who’s with Abbott, a global health care company. Running a marathon is physically and mentally taxing, and so is undergoing surgery. “You need to physically and mentally prepare your body for the stress it will endure on the operating table,” Sherry says. “Getting the right nutrition leading up to your surgery can have a major impact on your recovery and getting back on your feet.” Your medical team will provide detailed instructions on what you can eat before surgery and how many hours before the procedure you can consume food. More broadly, you should have a strategy to consume the right nutrition, drop or pause unhealthy habits and boost your exercise in the weeks leading up to surgery to promote post-op healing and recovery. Experts recommend these 10 tips:

Consider drinking clear, carbo-loaded liquids before your surgery.

For generations, anesthesiologists instructed patients to not drink or eat anything at all after midnight the night before their surgery. But surgical guidelines now say that concept is outdated, and it’s safe and even potentially helpful to drink certain liquids up to two hours before surgery, Sherry says. In fact, the American Society of Anesthesiologists preoperative fasting guidelines recommend that patients fast “from intake of clear liquids for two or more hours before procedures recommending general anesthesia, regional anesthesia or sedation/analgesia.” Examples of clear liquids that are acceptable to drink before surgery include water, fruit juices without pulp, some beverages with carbonation, clear tea and black coffee. Consuming clear liquids that contain complex carbohydrates can help reduce nausea, vomiting and pain after surgery, Sherry says. Such drinks can also help reduce the short-term insulin resistance experienced by many patients who fast before surgery, which can increase complications and pain. A number of companies, including Abbott, market such drinks.

Consume plenty of protein.

Eating enough protein before your operation helps support your immunity, promotes wound healing and assists in maintaining muscle mass, all of which can help you get back on your feet after your procedure, Sherry says. “Your protein needs are increased during times of stress, such as surgery,” she says. Surgical guidelines recommend that patients increase their protein intake in the weeks before a procedure. Patients awaiting surgery should get at least 1.2 to 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. For someone who weighs 150 pounds, that’s about 80 to 135 grams of protein.

Include a healthy amount of fiber in your pre-op eating regimen.

A combination of pain medications and reduced physical activity post-surgery can often cause constipation, says Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, a geriatrician, cardiologist and chief scientific officer for the San Francisco-based Clover Health. Constipation can increase the likelihood of hospital readmission, he notes. “Recovering from surgery is already typically a rather uncomfortable situation, so it’s best to avoid raising your discomfort levels where possible,” he says. “Consume a high-fiber diet to keep digestion regular. Try eating vegetables and trading in your potato chips for snacks such as fresh fruits, yogurts or almonds.” Many hospitals require a patient who’s undergone surgery to have a bowel movement before being discharged. Eating plenty of fiber before the operation should keep the gastrointestinal tract moving, which will help the patient have the required bowel movement.

Eat plenty of plant-based foods.

In addition to providing dietary fiber, vegetables and fruits contain lots of healthy nutrients, including compounds called phytochemicals that reduce the risk for inflammation, says Anne VanBeber, department chair and professor of nutritional sciences at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Plant-based foods are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, which can help your body heal from surgery. For example, foods high in vitamin C will help to rebuild collagen, which is the building block of our skin, VanBeber says. These include foods such as mangoes, strawberries, any citrus fruits, potatoes and bell peppers.

Avoid sugary and highly processed offerings.

In addition to causing constipation, sugary and highly processed foods can worsen blood sugar control, Dharmarajan says. Research suggests that higher preoperative blood sugar levels are associated with increased post-op complications like infections. “So, if preparing for surgery, it’s best to avoid these types of foods,” he says. Instead, try eating vegetables that can boost your immune system, such as broccoli, spinach or peppers, or trading in your potato chips for snacks such as fresh fruits, yogurt or almonds.

Quit smoking, or at least stop lighting up right right before your operation.

People who smoke right before their surgery have a much greater chance of developing a surgical site infection (at the point of incision) than nonsmokers, according to a study published in 2017 in JAMA Surgery, a monthly professional medical journal. A study of patients who underwent surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, found that people who smoked on the day of their operation had a much greater chance of developing a surgical site infection than nonsmokers. Smoking decreases the body’s blood flow, which can also increase the odds of post-surgery complications such as heart attack, shock, stroke and even death. “Don’t smoke, and if you do smoke, try to stop smoking at least two weeks before your operation,” says Dr. Joyce Wahr, a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. “Every cigarette counts. If you can’t stop smoking two weeks before your operation, at least don’t smoke the day of it.”

Think about taking nutritional supplements.

Undergoing surgery disposes patients to immune dysfunction and places them at higher risk for infection, says Reema Kanda, a registered dietitian at Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, California. Taking nutritional supplements in the weeks before the operation can help patients load up on the nutrition they’ll need to recover. “You will find a line of surgical oral nutritional supplements on the market that contain omega-3 fatty acids derived from fish oils and the amino acid arginine that research is suggesting is of great benefit for the malnourished patient,” Kanda says. Research suggests that omega-3’s are beneficial for reducing inflammation during the recovery period, and arginine is important because it’s immune-enhancing and helps support metabolic processes that are important in tissue repair.

Increase your physical activity.

“I’d like all patients to increase their physical activity level in the week before their surgery,” Wahr says. Physical inactivity following an operation can make some patients vulnerable to potentially deadly blood clots. In the week before your surgery, make a point of walking at least 30 minutes every day, she says. If you have a favorite form of exercise, like swimming or playing tennis, continue your usual regimen. “Sometimes people think they should become inactive because they’re about to have surgery,” Wahr says. “We encourage patients who are active to continue to be active, and those who have a low level of activity of increase it.” Keeping your body in shape and accustomed to physical activity can help you bounce back after the operation.

If you’re overweight, lose a few pounds.

Unless you’re at your optimal weight or underweight, losing about about 10 pounds before surgery will improve your surgeon’s visibility during the operation and allow him or her to operate more quickly and efficiently, says Dr. Erik P. Askenasy, a gastroenterology surgeon at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth in Houston. He also has a clinical practice at UT Physicians. If your surgeon can operate more efficiently, you’ll spend less time under anesthesia, which cuts down the odds of post-op complications.

Follow your doctor’s instructions.

Before (and after) your surgery, follow your doctor’s orders regarding nutrition and what you should be eating and doing, says Dr. Terrence Fullum, a bariatric surgeon at Howard University College of Medicine-Howard University Hospital in the District of Columbia. He’s also the director of the Howard University Center for Wellness and Weight Loss Surgery at Howard University Hospital and a professor of surgery at Howard University School of Medicine. “There may be restrictions based on your medical condition or the operation that you had,” Fullum says. “For example, someone who has had an operation on their stomach may be limited to liquids for a period of time, or someone who is diabetic may have specific dietary restrictions.” Any general health tips should not supersede recommendations from your physician.

