Who to Follow on Twitter for Investment Advice

Twenty-one tweeters to follow for advice. Twitter isn’t just for the President Donald Trump and Elon Musk Show. There are rational tweeters, too. Some of the brightest minds in investing use Twitter to share their…

Twitter isn’t just for the President Donald Trump and Elon Musk Show. There are rational tweeters, too. Some of the brightest minds in investing use Twitter to share their insights on everything from the stock market to company valuations and stock pics to straightforward advice on how to invest. If you’re wondering who to follow on Twitter for great investing tips, here’s a list of 21 tweeters to follow on Twitter (try saying that three times fast).

Josh Brown

With over 1 million followers, it seems Josh Brown has earned his self-proclaimed title of “Chairman of the Twitter Federal Reserve.” If you aren’t following him, you’re definitely missing the investing party. His tweets are frequent (you’d think all he does is Twitter) and frequently insightful and humorous. He shares economic data and stock and market insights. He’s also the CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, in case you’re wondering where he gets his investment know-how.

Twitter handle: @ReformedBroker

Liz Ann Sonders

As the chief investment strategist for Charles Schwab & Co., Liz Ann Sonders analyzes the market and economy for Schwab’s clients — and anyone who follows her on Twitter. A frequent tweeter and re-tweeter, follow her for market and economic insights and lots of pretty pictures — that is, graphs and charts that’ll make you pause for more than their colors.

Twitter handle: @LizAnnSonders

Morgan Housel

A former columnist for The Motley Fool and The Wall Street Journal, Morgan Housel brings a philosophical perspective to investing. He keeps things out of the weeds by speaking in plain English (no investing jargon to muddle these tweets), and entertaining with clever commentary and occasional pictures of his life beyond the cyber world. If you’re wondering who to follow on Twitter for a refreshing take on the principles of investing, Housel’s your tweeter.

Twitter handle: @morganhousel

Forex Capital Markets

With news highlights and stock charts even the uninitiated trader can get a handle on, this global forex broker is an account to follow for investment advice regardless of your level of expertise or area of interest. Expect tweets on everything from gold and oil to Australia and the Mexican peso, and a bit about Trump because, well, how can you not?

Twitter handle: @FXCM

Mark Yusko

Chief investment officer of Morgan Creek Capital Management and Morgan Creek Digital Assets in the real world, in the cyber world Mark Yusko tweets stock insights, particularly about Tesla (ticker: TSLA) and bitcoin, and investing words of wisdom like “Great Investing is all about independent thought with [the] goal of having people agree with you … later.” Well said.

Twitter handle: @MarkYusko

Chris Ciovacco

The founder and chief executive officer of Ciovacco Capital Management is a must-follow on Twitter for investors. He’s impressive in both the depth of his insights and how often he has them. One of the few tweeters who shares more original tweets than retweets, Ciovacco also does regular video explainers of his charts for audio learners or those who want more than 280 characters-worth of investment advice (links to videos in his tweets).

Twitter handle: @CiovaccoCapital

Tobias Carlisle

Tweeting from “The Wild, Wild West,” Tobias Carlisle is a man after any value investor’s heart. He won’t tell you what company to buy (unless you subscribe for the stock screeners on his website), but his tweets will point you in the right direction. He’ll also keep your bookshelf (or e-reader) full with investing book recommendations and reviews, including his own, “The Acquirer’s Multiple: How the Billionaire Contrarians of Deep Value Beat the Market.”

Twitter handle: @Greenbackd

Jason Moser

If you want to know what investment to buy, keep an eye on analyst Jason Moser’s Twitter page. As his bio on The Motley Fool will tell you, “he finds stocks that make money and tells the world about them” via radio, podcast and, of course, Twitter. Follow him on Twitter if only for the gifs that make investing so much more entertaining.

Twitter handle: @TMFJMo

Sam Ro

The managing editor of Yahoo Finance is “making business news great again” with pinned gifs of a man in a suit getting down. And stuff about the Federal Reserve, stocks and the market. Oh, and quotes about love. Overall, it’s a well-rounded plethora of content from the editor of one of the most influential investing sites on the internet.

Twitter handle: @bySamRo

Citron Research

Another great source for insights into individual stocks, Citron Research doesn’t tweet often (about every week or so) but it’s sure to share something you didn’t know about a stock you may or may not have even heard of. Get their full reports on its website or stick to the SparkNotes version on Twitter. Either way, it’s a good follow on Twitter for investing advice.

Twitter handle: @CitronResearch

Bespoke Investment Group

If you like picking the brains of professional investment analysts, follow this account on Twitter. Bespoke Investment Group regularly tweets about all things investing: stocks, exchange-traded funds, short positions, country stock market indices, futures, the list goes on and on. While you have to pay for full access to Bespoke’s research, its tweets get the key points across free of charge.

Twitter handle: @bespokeinvest

Stock Cats

Everything you need to know about @StockCats can be found in the handy Venn diagram pinned to the top of this stock trader’s feed. You’ll get stock charts, trading ideas, market insights, “rants about the Fed,” “jokes about CNBC” and, of course, cat pics. Because if men can pick stocks, so can cats.

Twitter handle: @StockCats

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The most active of the Federal Reserve Twitter feeds, the St. Louis Fed will keep you up-to-date on the state of the economy. An hourly tweeter, @StLouisFed shares insights into everything from inflation to trade to the housing market and even cryptocurrencies. And all lightly seasoned with dog pictures, because hey, if cats can pick stocks, all bets are off.

Twitter handle: @StLouisFed

Sallie Krawcheck

Women investors (and men who care about women investors), this is who you should follow on Twitter: Once hailed as “The Last Honest Analyst” by Fortune Magazine, Sallie Krawcheck used her experience on Wall Street to found women-focused digital investment advisor Ellevest. On Twitter and beyond, she helps women take charge of their financial lives, be it through closing the gender pay gap or using goal-based investing.

Twitter handle: @SallieKrawcheck

Ben Thompson

In his goal to be a “truly independent analyst,” Ben Thompson provides unbiased analyses of tech and media companies. Thompson’s podcast, Stratechery, is spirited and insightful, giving a consultant’s perspective on business. His analytical eye is often trained on his alma maters, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), but all the FANG stocks get a fair amount of scrutiny. You do have to weed through posts promoting his subscription-only daily updates on his blog, but he makes it worth your while.

Twitter handle: @benthompson

Joe Weisenthal

If you want to keep your feed flush and flooded with all things finance-related, Joe Weisenthal is the investing pro to follow on Twitter. Tweeting multiple times an hour, he’s great at starting conversations, with questions like “Why did inflation go down in the ’80s, even though the Fed was cutting rates most of the time?” His conversational demeanor is a skill he no doubt puts to use as co-host of “What’d You Miss?” on Bloomberg Television.

Twitter handle: @TheStalwart

Jeffrey Gundlach

Count on Jeffrey Gundlach to keep you on top of the bond market — both domestic and international. Between posts about U.S. Treasurys, he’ll give you bite-sized insights into what foreign yields and the Fed are doing, too. His posts are sporadic — sometimes multiple a day, sometimes not a tweet for weeks — but when he does tweet, he gives it to you straight and fast. If bonds are in your portfolio or on your investment radar, he’s the person to follow on Twitter.

Twitter handle: @TruthGundlach

Meb Faber

If you ever wanted a glimpse inside the mind of a quant analyst (or ski bum), you can get it through Meb Faber’s Twitter feed. He’ll help you value a stock or choose between an ETF and mutual fund (spoiler alert: the ETF will probably win). Stay tuned for his weekly podcast roundups for even more investing insights.

Twitter handle: @MebFaber

Aswath Damodaran

Corporate finance and valuation professor by day and finance puzzle-solver by night, Aswath Damodaran is a good person to follow on Twitter for investment advice through the lens of global markets. Thanks to his experience as an educator, he gives some of the most comprehensible commentary on everything from Tesla to Turkey — often with a nice visual aid. It’s like your college economics class, minus midterms and finals.

Twitter handle: @AswathDamodaran

Sam Dogan

Speaking of college, remember math? Sam Dogan, the man behind FinancialSamurai.com, sure does. He’s here to get your entire financial life in shape, and he’s going to do it with math. You just may change your mind about $1 million being enough to retire after seeing the numbers he crunches. In addition to what it takes to live comfortably in today’s high-cost world, Dogan shares thoughts on big name stocks like Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and the housing market. So once you realize how much you need to save, you’ll have an idea of how to invest to get it.

Twitter handle: @financialsamura

U.S. News & World Report

And of course there’s U.S. News, where you can keep up on all the latest and greatest content we’re publishing. From how Trump’s policies affect the economy to what’s going on with 3M (MMM) stock and how genetics affect your financial planning, U.S. News Investing stays on top of what’s important to all types of investors — so you don’t have to.

Twitter handle: @USNewsInvesting

