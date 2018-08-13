The Best Hospitals 2018-19 Honor Roll

Honor Roll photo tour Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2018-19 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll. Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked…

Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2018-19 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.

Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the nine procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll. Here are the hospitals, working up from No. 20.

20. Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Where: Boston

Honor Roll points: 177

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: Not ranked

19. Duke University Hospital

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Honor Roll points: 178

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 17th

18. Mount Sinai Hospital

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 192

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 18th

17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Honor Roll points: 198

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: Not ranked

15 (tie). UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Where: Pittsburgh

Honor Roll points: 208

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 14th

15 (tie). NYU Langone Hospitals

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 208

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 19th

14. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

Where: Philadelphia

Honor Roll points: 225

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 10th

13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Where: Chicago

Honor Roll points: 228

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 13th

11 (tie). Mayo Clinic Phoenix

Where: Phoenix

Honor Roll points: 241

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 20th

11 (tie). Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Where: St. Louis

Honor Roll points: 241

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 12th

10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 242

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 8th

9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Where: Stanford, California

Honor Roll points: 250

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 9th

8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 252

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 11th

7. UCLA Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 267

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 7th

6. UCSF Medical Center

Where: San Francisco

Honor Roll points: 296

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 5th

5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine

Where: Ann Arbor

Honor Roll points: 324

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 6th

4. Massachusetts General Hospital

Where: Boston

Honor Roll points: 354

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 4th

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital

Where: Baltimore

Honor Roll points: 355

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 3rd

2. Cleveland Clinic

Where: Cleveland

Honor Roll points: 385

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 2nd

1. Mayo Clinic

Where: Rochester, Minnesota

Honor Roll points: 414

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 1st

The Best Hospitals 2018-19 Honor Roll