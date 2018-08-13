202
Home » Latest News » The Best Hospitals 2018-19…

The Best Hospitals 2018-19 Honor Roll

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews August 13, 2018 8:00 pm 08/13/2018 08:00pm
Share

Honor Roll photo tour

Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2018-19 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.

Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the nine procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll. Here are the hospitals, working up from No. 20.

20. Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 177
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: Not ranked

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

19. Duke University Hospital

Where: Durham, North Carolina
Honor Roll points: 178
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 17th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

18. Mount Sinai Hospital

Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 192
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 18th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Where: Nashville, Tennessee
Honor Roll points: 198
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: Not ranked

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

15 (tie). UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Where: Pittsburgh
Honor Roll points: 208
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 14th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

15 (tie). NYU Langone Hospitals

Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 208
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 19th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

14. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

Where: Philadelphia
Honor Roll points: 225
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 10th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Where: Chicago
Honor Roll points: 228
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 13th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

11 (tie). Mayo Clinic Phoenix

Where: Phoenix
Honor Roll points: 241
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 20th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

11 (tie). Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Where: St. Louis
Honor Roll points: 241
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 12th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 242
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 8th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Where: Stanford, California
Honor Roll points: 250
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 9th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 252
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 11th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

7. UCLA Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 267
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 7th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

6. UCSF Medical Center

Where: San Francisco
Honor Roll points: 296
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 5th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine

Where: Ann Arbor
Honor Roll points: 324
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 6th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

4. Massachusetts General Hospital

Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 354
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 4th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital

Where: Baltimore
Honor Roll points: 355
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 3rd

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

2. Cleveland Clinic

Where: Cleveland
Honor Roll points: 385
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 2nd

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

1. Mayo Clinic

Where: Rochester, Minnesota
Honor Roll points: 414
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 1st

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

More from U.S. News

How Hospitals Are Using Technology to Become More Patient-Centered

14 Things You Didn’t Know About Nurses

5 Common Preventable Medical Errors

The Best Hospitals 2018-19 Honor Roll originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500