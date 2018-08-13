The Best Hospitals 2018-19 Honor Roll

Honor Roll photo tour Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2018-19 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll. Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked…
Honor Roll photo tour
Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2018-19 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.
Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the nine procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll. Here are the hospitals, working up from No. 20.
20. Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 177
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: Not ranked
19. Duke University Hospital
Where: Durham, North Carolina
Honor Roll points: 178
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 17th
18. Mount Sinai Hospital
Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 192
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 18th
17. Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
Honor Roll points: 198
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: Not ranked
15 (tie). UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside
Where: Pittsburgh
Honor Roll points: 208
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 14th
15 (tie). NYU Langone Hospitals
Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 208
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 19th
14. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian
Where: Philadelphia
Honor Roll points: 225
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 10th
13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Where: Chicago
Honor Roll points: 228
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 13th
11 (tie). Mayo Clinic Phoenix
Where: Phoenix
Honor Roll points: 241
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 20th
11 (tie). Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Where: St. Louis
Honor Roll points: 241
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 12th
10. New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 242
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 8th
9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital
Where: Stanford, California
Honor Roll points: 250
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 9th
8. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 252
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 11th
7. UCLA Medical Center
Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 267
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 7th
6. UCSF Medical Center
Where: San Francisco
Honor Roll points: 296
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 5th
5. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine
Where: Ann Arbor
Honor Roll points: 324
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 6th
4. Massachusetts General Hospital
Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 354
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 4th
3. Johns Hopkins Hospital
Where: Baltimore
Honor Roll points: 355
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 3rd
2. Cleveland Clinic
Where: Cleveland
Honor Roll points: 385
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 2nd
1. Mayo Clinic
Where: Rochester, Minnesota
Honor Roll points: 414
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 1st
