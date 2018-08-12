Pro Tips to Stay Social and Professional on LinkedIn

Like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, LinkedIn is a social network. But it’s also professional network, and the place where users advertise their work skills and recruiters hunt for potential hires. As savvy LinkedIn users…

Like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, LinkedIn is a social network. But it’s also professional network, and the place where users advertise their work skills and recruiters hunt for potential hires.

As savvy LinkedIn users know, learning to balance your personal and professional personas on a public forum takes some practice. However, workers who figure it out are rewarded with more profile views, connection requests and pitches from hiring managers.

In the following interview, Blair Decembrele, LinkedIn’s official Career Expert, shares how to make the most of LinkedIn’s social opportunities while staying within the boundaries of acceptable workplace behavior.

We all get connection requests from strangers. Should we accept or decline them?

You need to think about what you’re trying to achieve. Are you trying to build a group of followers and teach a mass audience? Or are you really trying to maintain a tight network? We advise you only connect with folks that you know and trust. You can change your settings, so that people need your email address in order to request a connection.

In that case, how should users connect with people with whom they’d like to network but don’t know personally?

The majority of professionals network their way into jobs. Networking is super important, whether looking for a job or trying to build your client base. Sending a connect request to someone you don’t know is not something I would advise, because that’s a long-term bond.

If you see someone on LinkedIn that has a job you’re interested in or has taken a career path that appeals to you but don’t have any direct connections to them, you could always reach out to someone you have in common and ask them to provide an introduction for you. That’s a great way to build a connection. (The ” ask for a referral” tool facilitates these kinds of requests.)

Another great way is using our email tool, LinkedIn InMail. Start slow by emailing them and building that connection. Give some background about yourself and say, ‘I’ve really been so impressed with your career. I’d love to pick your brain about the career path you’ve taken. Would you be willing to chat with me?’

What kind of “sharing” should users do on LinkedIn with their network of connections?

Once you have that network, make sure you keep it fresh. Make sure you’re top of mind. A great way to do that is sharing, and also commenting on other people’s content as well.

Professionals have the ability to blog from their profiles, share content [and] record videos. Use that as an opportunity to share an interesting story. Maybe you read a really awesome story on U.S. News that you want to share with your network because it’s relevant to your career. Or you feel inspired about a thought leadership tip you read.

You should share photos. I was with some colleagues and I took a photo of us at a conference and shared it on LinkedIn. Always think about it through a professional lens. Make sure that you’re sharing and reading and engaging.

Speaking of keeping things professional, what guidelines do you recommend users follow for their photos?

Your profile photo is not the place for your cat photo unless you’re a veterinarian. We advise you think about things that are relevant to your career, whether that be your industry, thought leadership or inspiration.

Members who use a photo get 21 times more profile views, 36 times more messages and nine times more connection requests. Make sure your face fills up 60 percent of the frame. Avoid complex backgrounds; I tend to stick with white. Make sure [your photo] aligns with who you are as a professional.

Should users seek public endorsements from their connections?

I think recommendations are super important. It’s a great character endorsement to show who you are. I recommend reaching out to the folks you’d like to ask for recommendations, and offer to give something to them in return [by inquiring]: ‘Hey, would you be willing to write me a recommendation on LinkedIn? I’d be happy to do the same for you.’

It’s a great way to nurture that ongoing network, where you’re giving and getting back in return. That recommendation is seen by your network and it’s also seen by their network. It’s a great tool.

What other social tools are available on LinkedIn?

We have the LinkedIn ” career advice tool,” if you’re looking for a mentor or want to be a mentor. It enables you to find professionals in your industry who can offer advice. We’re working to sign up 10,000 mentors this year.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

