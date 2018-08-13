New Turing Chips Propel Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock

Nvidia Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) investors got some long-awaited good news on Monday when the company unveiled its next-generation Turing graphics chips and said the technology will be available starting in the fourth quarter. The new…

Nvidia Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) investors got some long-awaited good news on Monday when the company unveiled its next-generation Turing graphics chips and said the technology will be available starting in the fourth quarter.

The new Turing cards reportedly produce a six-fold performance boost over Nvidia’s prior-generation Pascal graphics cards, and analysts expect the Turing products to be a huge hit.

Turing is Nvidia’s eighth generation of graphics chips and its first new batch in two years. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says Turing is NVDA‘s most important innovation in more than a decade.

[See: Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies.]

“Hybrid rendering will change the industry, opening up amazing possibilities that enhance our lives with more beautiful designs, richer entertainment and more interactive experiences,” Huang says in a statement.

The high-end graphics card market has boomed in recent years due to demand from cryptocurrency miners and online PC gamers. The rise in popularity of battle-royale style games such as “Fortnite” has forced many gamers to upgrade their hardware to compete at a high level. Nvidia’s gaming sales are up 46 percent since the company launched its Pascal chips in 2016.

NVDA said its Quadro RTX workstation graphics cards featuring Turing cores will begin shipping in the fourth quarter, but Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya says consumers might get their first taste sooner.

“Workstation products tend to have more strict validation requirements than consumer products, so it remains likely — in our view — that new consumer cards featuring Turing GPU cores could still ship prior to Q4,” Arya says.

Arya says Nvidia’s ProViz segment doesn’t get as much respect as it deserves on Wall Street, as investors typically focus on data center, cryptocurrency and gaming revenue. ProViz revenue has been growing at a double-digit pace over the past four quarters, and Arya says Nvidia has a major disruption opportunity with Turing.

“Jensen’s new product and architecture/tech announcements were impressive and could position NVDA to disrupt the $250 billion visual effects industry [and] deliver upside to ProViz expectations,” Arya says.

[See: 7 of the Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy.]

Arya says Nvidia is his top semiconductor stock pick for long-term investors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for NVDA stock.

More from U.S. News

7 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2018

9 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Under $5

The 10 Most Valuable Tech Companies in the World

New Turing Chips Propel Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock originally appeared on usnews.com