How to Manage Time on ACT Math

Students taking the ACT have just 60 minutes to complete 60 questions on the math section. It is therefore understandable that test-takers may fail to answer all the questions in the allotted time frame, or that they might feel compelled to unwisely rush through them.

For this reason, it is key for students to understand how to successfully manage their time on the ACT’s math section. Here are tips on how you can make the most of your 60 minutes.

Identify weak areas via practice tests and determine how much time to allot to each concept. Your most problematic concepts should be identified as you use ACT practice tests. Some online practice tests even categorize questions by concept, so it should be simple to maintain a list of which areas you struggle with most.

The general timing recommendation for students is to spend one minute on each ACT math problem. However, you may be able to move through easier questions in just 45 or 50 seconds.

Train yourself to spend less time on those questions that are your strengths. This can be done at first by using a timer; later, you can use a mental clock that you create from steady practice.

The time you save on simpler questions can then be afforded to harder questions. For example, if you spend just 45 seconds on Pythagorean theorem problems, you can spend one minute and 15 seconds on a wordy algebra problem.

Predetermine which functions to complete by hand vs. on a calculator. When used wisely, a calculator can save you valuable time on ACT math problems and serve as a quick way to verify your answers. When overused, however, dependence on a calculator can waste time and cause careless mistakes.

In general, it is best to perform simple arithmetic mentally. You are likely to spend more time entering an expression such as 4 x 12 than you would solving it in your head. Dedicate several hours of prep time to memorizing the multiplication tables, and you will see how much faster you can move through many ACT math problems.

Try to reserve your calculator for more complicated operations, such as irreducible fractions and very large numbers, or any other operations you do not trust yourself to complete accurately by hand.

Though the idea is not to become too reliant on your calculator, students should gauge their comfort level with different problem types and use a calculator based on their weaknesses. For example, if you’re prone to making careless mistakes with square roots, use a calculator for this problem type.

Develop a system for marking questions. Students should immediately fill in the corresponding answer bubble when they feel confident about their solutions. While some students may wait until the end of a section to fill in their answer sheets, this method can result in more mistakes.

However, when students are unsure about a question and would like to return to it later, they should mark that question with a symbol.

For example, students may opt to star questions they would like to revisit completely and box questions they will simply guess on later. It is irrelevant which symbols students choose, so long as they know their own system well and do not get confused.

Remember: Allot your time accordingly, know when to use a calculator and create a personal system for marking questions. These invaluable tips can help you effectively manage your time on the ACT math section.

