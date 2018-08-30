Cord cutters don’t want to pay for more TV than they need, and in a perfect world, subscribers would pay for only the channels and topics they care most about. No popular streaming service has…

Cord cutters don’t want to pay for more TV than they need, and in a perfect world, subscribers would pay for only the channels and topics they care most about. No popular streaming service has fully adopted an a la carte model, but Sling TV, which offers primarily live content with some on-demand options, has gotten pretty close, with topical add-ons available on top of base packages. This flexibility makes the service a great choice for many cord cutters — but there are other ways to maximize that subscription. Read on for tips on how to get the most value out of Sling TV.

[See: Cord-Cutters, Consider These Video-Streaming Services.]

Choose the right package for your needs. Sling TV’s base subscription comes in three different packages:

— Sling Orange: $25 per month, 30 channels

— Sling Blue: $25 per month, 42 channels plus local sports networks

— Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month, 48 channels plus local sports networks

Be sure to look closely at the channel offerings for each package. Though there is some overlap between Orange and Blue, each package has many unique offerings, and you should make sure you aren’t missing anything you need before you select one.

[See: 10 Steps to Cut the Cable Cord.]

Add on topical packages. One of Sling TV’s most well-known features is a personalized subscription based on your favorite topics. Package add-ons start at $5 a month and go up to $29 a month. The low end of that price range includes special packages for extras such as comedy, news, kid-specific programming and even a basic sports package. You can also find language-specific packages between $5 and $10 a month. Beyond that basic sports add-on, NBA team passes will cost you $18 a month per team. The most expensive package add-on is the NBA League Pass, which is $29 a month and includes games from teams outside viewers’ local areas.

Although some of these add-ons may seem a little pricey, you only have to pay for the topics and teams you care most about. The base package options are intentionally inexpensive for live TV, so you can use the rest of your subscription budget to pick and choose your own content.

Watch on multiple screens. Depending on which package you subscribe to, you can watch Sling TV on multiple devices at once. Although Sling Orange supports just a single stream, with Sling Blue you can watch up to three streams at a time, which means you won’t have to fight over the remote if your kids want to watch the Disney Channel during the big game.

If you subscribe to the combined Orange + Blue package, you will get simultaneous streams of both individual packages, so you’ll have four streams to work with.

If you add on HBO for $15 a month, you can watch HBO on up to three devices at once, regardless of which package you select.

[See: 6 Ways to Treat Yourself on a Budget.]

Control using cloud DVR and playback features. Another popular Sling TV add-on is its cloud digital video recorder. Available for $5 a month, this DVR provides up to 50 hours of recording. Unlike with some other live-streaming services, you’ll be able to keep your recordings as long as you want. And although those 50 hours will fill up faster than you expect, that’s still a solid amount of storage to keep up on all your favorite shows.

You can also control how you watch content with included playback features such as pausing live TV, and pausing, rewinding and fast-forwarding on-demand content. In addition, some channels allow you to replay content up to three days after it originally airs.

Keep track of your content. Sling TV’s interface is built to help you find your favorite content easily. Five tabs along the top help you navigate between menu sections. “My TV” saves your most-watched channels in one place. “On Now” helps you see what’s currently playing live in different content genres. “Guide” allows you to see what’s on, up next and available on-demand on each channel in your subscription. “Sports” is exactly what it sounds like, showcasing what’s available by sport. Finally, “Rentals” collects rental options, both those available to you and those you’ve already rented, in one place. Each section of the menu adds convenience to your TV-watching experience. When your favorite channels are marked, you can save time and effort, and if you want to catch some sports after dinner, it’s easy to find your teams.

Sling TV’s add-ons and subscription format allow viewers control over what they watch and how they watch it. Although many of the topical add-ons and additional features are only available at an additional cost, if you’re choosy about what you select, you can add a lot of value to your subscription while still sticking to a reasonable budget.

More from U.S. News

11 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte

How to Get the Most Value Out of Sling TV originally appeared on usnews.com