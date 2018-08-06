How to Compete with Millennials in the Workplace

Millennials are on track to occupy 46 percent of the U.S. workforce by 2020. This means that they are in the running for and will be widely hired for a large number of the available…

Millennials are on track to occupy 46 percent of the U.S. workforce by 2020. This means that they are in the running for and will be widely hired for a large number of the available job openings and promotions by that time. As a result, many organizations are learning how to better cater to their work style and values. So, with millennials on the rise in the workplace, how can you compete with them, including if you are a millennial yourself?

First, it’s important to recognize that despite the stereotypes and general differences between generations, studies have shown that all generations in the workplace tend to share the same professional goals. These are goals such as making a positive impact, pursuing a passion and having work-life balance. Competing with millennials isn’t necessarily about letting a hiring manager know that you want to make a difference in the organization. Instead, it comes down to smaller things that will increase your overall value as an employee.

Identify and improve your soft skills. Soft skills are things that employers generally cannot teach, and they contribute to your overall success as an employee. Soft skills, such as effective communication skills, creative thinking and teamwork, are critical to almost any position in any industry. However, many professionals undervalue their soft skills and place more importance on hard skills, such as knowledge of a software program, having a proficiency in math or being able to operate certain machinery. No matter what the generation, hiring managers value and look for soft skills in addition to hard skills, and in some cases, they place more value on soft skills because those are skills they cannot teach.

Identify your soft skills by thinking about things that come easily to you. You may also find it helpful to ask friends and family how they would describe you. What do people ask you for help with? Then determine which soft skills would be most valuable for the job or the role you are looking to fill.

Next, make an effort to improve your soft skills. To do this, try things such as:

— Take online courses on sites like Lynda.com or Coursera.com.

— Read books on new topics.

— Choose a hobby to boost creativity.

— Identify a professional development class at an organization like the General Assembly.

Many millennials value ongoing learning, so make an effort to do the same. Determine two ways you can start improving your soft skills this week. This will help you to stand out in your team and organization, making you more valuable to your industry and more marketable for a new position.

Take more initiative in the workplace. Think about how you currently handle problems at work. Do you stop at identifying problems and reporting them, or do you take the initiative to draw up solutions to resolve the problem? If something isn’t working for your team, do you provide input on what could be changed? If there is a workplace conflict, do you take the initiative to manage and resolve it? Try to get your coworkers involved in positive initiatives for your department. This will show your manager that you are a valuable employee and that you are qualified to take on greater responsibility.

Avoid focusing on stereotypes. In competing with millennials for a position or promotion, avoid using a stereotype in your argument for why you should be hired. For example, if you feel like millennials are generally lazy, you may think you should highlight that you are driven and dedicated to your job, unlike the younger generation. However, research by Bentley University found that the average workweek for a millennial is 45 hours — not as low as you might have thought.

Focusing on stereotypes may have the opposite effect you desire. A hiring manager may feel that you are overly critical of others and narrow-minded, especially if the hiring manager is a millennial. Instead, focus on what makes you unique to your industry. Perhaps you have experience in different areas of your industry, you are certified for a certain aspect of the job or you have worked longer in your industry and are a well-rounded employee.

If you are a job seeker, highlight what makes you unique on your resume and prepare stories to highlight how these aspects have provided measurable results in your previous positions. If you are in the running for a promotion, prepare a presentation for your manager highlighting how you have positively contributed to your organization and how your unique skill set will be of value in a higher position.

