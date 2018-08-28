Dense Breasts: Why Proactive Screenings and Advanced Technology Are Vital to Managing Cancer Risks

Breast health is a year-round concern — not something women should only think about in October when Breast Cancer Awareness Month rolls around. While much of the focus is on regular self-exams, mammograms and treatment…

Breast health is a year-round concern — not something women should only think about in October when Breast Cancer Awareness Month rolls around. While much of the focus is on regular self-exams, mammograms and treatment options (if and when a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer), some aspects — like breast density — are not as widely discussed, yet equally important to breast health. With higher breast density comes the need for more sophisticated screening, such as magnetic resonance imaging, which is growing in use for annual scans to help identify, or rule out, breast cancer.

High breast density is more common than you may imagine. Up to 50 percent of women ages 40 to 74 have dense breasts, and it can vary greatly by age and weight, with younger and thinner women being more susceptible. Here are some questions to consider related to breast density.

What Exactly Is Breast Density?

Density is not about how breasts feel, but rather a measure used for mammogram image descriptions. During mammograms, breast density measures compare the area of breast and connective tissue to areas of fat. Breasts comprised of a higher percentage of breast and connective tissue are considered “dense.”

Are There Risks Associated With Dense Breasts?

Research has shown women with dense breasts can be six times more likely to develop breast cancer. Compounding these odds is the fact that it’s harder for mammograms to detect breast cancer in dense breast tissue. Both breast cancer and breast gland tissue show up white in mammograms, making it more of challenge to discern whether a woman may have cancer.

While this may sound scary, there are innovative technologies on the marketplace today that help radiologists evaluate and score breast density to identify patients who may be at higher risk of developing breast cancer.

How Will I Know if I Have Dense Breasts?

Ideally, your doctor or the clinician doing your screening should inform you about breast density, but that’s not always the case. Many U.S. states require health care providers to notify you — typically via a letter. However, not every state has laws in place that require women to receive some level of notification about breast density following a mammogram.

If you’re concerned or curious about your breast density, you should follow up with your doctor after the screening. In addition, we recommend you stay educated and informed on the breast density laws in your state and fight for a change if something is lacking in your area.

I Have Dense Breasts. What Preventative Steps Should I Take?

Women with dense breasts should consider more frequent screening since their risk of cancer is greater. You should consult with your doctor to develop a screening plan that meets your unique needs. Generally, these plans include:

— A monthly breast self-exam

— A yearly breast exam by your doctor

— A digital mammogram every year starting at age 40. Tip: Request 3-D mammograms, if possible. 3-D scans are more accurate than 2-D, which reduces your chance of having to return for additional imaging.

Are There Other Types of Screening I Should Consider?

While most commonly used for breast cancer diagnosis and staging, MRIs are becoming a more common means of annual screening for women with dense breasts in addition to mammography. MRIs use magnetic fields to create a detailed image of the breast. It’s more invasive than mammography, as it uses a contrast agent that is delivered via an IV before the procedure. A breast ultrasound can also help find some breast cancers that can’t be seen on mammograms and can also be used to help guide a biopsy needle into an area so that cells can be taken out and tested for cancer.

Regardless of the type of screening, it’s important to note every person’s situation is different and individual care plans should be discussed with your doctor. In addition, it’s important for your physician to compare your current study with prior years’ results to determine potential diagnostic options. Typically, your physician will receive reports that indicate if any differences were noticed year-to-year. To ensure valid comparisons, you may want to request a personal copy of each breast imaging report and keep them in a binder to make certain past tests don’t slip through cracks and prevent someone missing an important finding.

Because of the risks that dense breasts could pose, it’s important to continually be vigilant about screenings — from monthly self-exams to more advanced assessments. A proactive approach to monitoring breast health, and potential changes, is a key to early detection and successful treatment.

