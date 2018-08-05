Best Back-to-School Sales for 2018

Welcome to August. Whether you’re mourning the end of summer or eagerly awaiting the first day of school, August is the time to start thinking about supply lists and dorm decor. These back-to-school sales from…

Welcome to August. Whether you’re mourning the end of summer or eagerly awaiting the first day of school, August is the time to start thinking about supply lists and dorm decor.

These back-to-school sales from major retailers will help you stock up on everything you need while keeping costs low.

Read on for the best back-to-school sales from major retailers in 2018.

Academy Sports + Outdoors. Need athletic gear for after-school sports? Academy is offering up to 25 percent off Nike apparel, including shorts, T-shirts and socks. It’s also offering a special on football equipment (buy six qualifying items and get 20 percent off) until Aug. 18.

Academy also offers some back-to-school staples, such as school uniforms, selling for up to 20 percent off through August, and high-quality backpacks for less than $30. Need a new pair of shoes for the new school year? Select Sketchers styles are currently 25 percent off.

Amazon. In addition to offering competitive pricing, Amazon offers a coupons page. Click on coupons to “clip” them and save on things you need for school. Current coupons include discounts as high as 15 percent for items such as sticky notes, backpacks, pencil cases, pens, organizers and more.

Amazon also has dedicated pages for back-to-school and off-to-college deals, if you prefer to shop for school online and avoid crowded stores.

Apple. If you’re shopping for a new laptop or iPad for college, get a discount with Apple’s education pricing. This discounted pricing is exclusively for accepted college students, their parents and educators — and is available only on select Macs and iPad Pros. Depending on which model you choose, you can get up to $200 off. Plus, through Sept. 25, Apple will throw in a set of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for free.

Visit Apple’s Education Store online, select your iPad Pro or Mac and follow the steps to verify your status or your child’s status as a student.

Kohl’s. Kohl’s offers clothing for all ages. So everyone, whether off to kindergarten or college, is covered with deals like these.

— Select backpacks for less than $20.

— Juniors and kids clearance jeans starting at less than $10.

— Adidas apparel, including shoes, at 25 percent off through Aug. 12.

— School uniforms separates, such as polo shirts and khakis, starting at less than $10.

— Limited-time discount codes. Kohl’s is known for offering sitewide promo codes that last for a few days at a time. Check Kohls.com to see the most current offer.

Office Depot/OfficeMax. This destination for office supplies has plenty of deals for back-to-school shoppers, including the following sales.

— School supply basics for less than $1.

— Up to $30 off select Texas Instruments graphing calculators.

— Electronics deals. Select Dell and HP laptops are as much as $200 off the regular price. Check the website for the most current selection.

Target. Target offers school supplies, clothing and dorm decor, meaning you can polish off your entire shopping list with a single trip. Back-to-school discounts include the following sales.

— T-shirts starting at $4.

— Jeans starting at $8.

— An extra 20 percent off school uniforms online only through Aug. 11. Use code UNIFORMS.

— Up to 20 percent off backpacks.

— School supplies starting at 99 cents.

— Up to 15 percent off college essentials, including bedding, storage, desk lamps, shower totes and more. Don’t want to load all your dorm room items into your car for the long drive to campus? Target allows you to shop online, select in-store pickup at checkout, choose a store near campus and schedule a date for pickup.

Walmart. Known for its competitive pricing, Walmart is heavily discounting back-to-school essentials. Highlights of its back-to-school sale include the following deals.

— School supplies priced as low as 50 cents.

— Backpacks priced as low as $10.

— Lunchboxes priced as low as $7.

— Bed-in-a-bag packages, which include comforter, pillowcases and sheets, as low as $30.

— Rollback pricing on dorm necessities, including shower totes, microwaves, storage solutions and area rugs.

