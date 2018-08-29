29 Hospitals With Top Ratings in 9 Procedures and Conditions

As part of the Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of two chronic conditions — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure — and seven surgical…

As part of the Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of two chronic conditions — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure — and seven surgical procedures: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. In each procedure and condition in which a hospital had treated enough patients to be evaluated, the hospital received a rating of high performing, average or below average. The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.

More than 1,100 hospitals earned at least one top rating of “high performing.” But only the 29 standouts listed below, less than 1 percent of the hospitals evaluated, got the top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. (The 18 hospitals in blue were also high performing in all nine procedures and conditions last year.)

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

CHI Memorial Hospital, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Christiana Care Hospitals, Newark, Delaware

Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston

El Camino Hospital, Mountain View, California

Florida Hospital, Orlando

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, California

Houston Methodist Hospital

John Muir Medical Center, Concord, California

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Phoenix

Mission Hospital, Asheville, North Carolina

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

NorthShore University Health-Evanston Hospital

Northwest Memorial Hospital, Chicago

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

Orlando Regional Medical Center

Scripps La Jolla Hospitals, La Jolla, California

St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota

St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Boise, Idaho

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California

Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento

University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh

