29 Hospitals With Top Ratings in 9 Procedures and Conditions

As part of the Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals for their handling of two chronic conditions — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure — and seven surgical procedures: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. In each procedure and condition in which a hospital had treated enough patients to be evaluated, the hospital received a rating of high performing, average or below average. The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.
More than 1,100 hospitals earned at least one top rating of “high performing.” But only the 29 standouts listed below, less than 1 percent of the hospitals evaluated, got the top rating in all nine procedures and conditions. (The 18 hospitals in blue were also high performing in all nine procedures and conditions last year.)
Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
CHI Memorial Hospital, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Christiana Care Hospitals, Newark, Delaware
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic Florida, Weston
El Camino Hospital, Mountain View, California
Florida Hospital, Orlando
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, California
Houston Methodist Hospital
John Muir Medical Center, Concord, California
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Mayo Clinic Phoenix
Mission Hospital, Asheville, North Carolina
Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida
Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
NorthShore University Health-Evanston Hospital
Northwest Memorial Hospital, Chicago
NYU Langone Hospitals, New York
Orlando Regional Medical Center
Scripps La Jolla Hospitals, La Jolla, California
St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, Minnesota
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Boise, Idaho
Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California
Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento
University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor
UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh
