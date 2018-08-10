10 Ways to Cut Your Textbook Costs

Students can spend hundreds of dollars on books. Tuition isn’t the only higher-education expense that makes paying for college challenging — the price of books and supplies can add up quickly. According to the most…

Tuition isn’t the only higher-education expense that makes paying for college challenging — the price of books and supplies can add up quickly. According to the most recent survey data from the College Board, college students spent roughly $1,250 on books and supplies during the 2017-2018 academic year. Sometimes one hardback textbook can cost more than $100 for a new copy. That’s the case in many college Economics 101 classes that require the book “Principles Of Microeconomics,” which retails around $140, for example. For students looking to reduce these costs, here are 10 ways to lower textbook expenditures.

Buy digital or loose-leaf formats.

The cost difference between a digital and print version of a textbook can be dramatic. “Most students do not know this, but textbook companies usually sell their text in many forms, including digital and sometimes in loose-leaf binders — both which are less expensive than traditional versions,” says Julie Gurner, a former psychology professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and founder of Gurner Consulting. A new copy of the 11th edition of “Campbell Biology,” for example, can cost more than $250. A digital version, or e-book, of the same edition can be substantially less, retailing around $156; the loose-leaf version is even cheaper at around $140.

Consider older versions of texts.

Publishers often release new editions every few years, but the newest version can cost slightly more than the previous edition. Gurner’s tip: “Although the newest textbook is usually the one recommended for the course, updates to college textbooks are not always major revisions. Most professors know if the content in the newer textbook varies dramatically from the previous version they’ve used, and this can save students significantly.”

Utilize open educational resources if available.

Open educational resources, known as OERs, are teaching materials, like textbooks, that are available for free online. Public interest advocacy organizations say schools that invest in open educational or low-cost resources in course curricula generate significant savings for students. A few colleges and universities encourage their faculty members to use openly licensed textbooks as primary resources. Pennsylvania State University–University Park, for example, provides grant money to faculty members to convert their courses to rely on open educational resources. Other institutions, such as the University of Connecticut, have launched similar incentives to reduce textbook costs.

Purchase used books.

Campus bookstores and online booksellers sell used books, which can help students save money. For instance, a used copy of “Fundamentals of Nursing” can cost around $109, nearly 25 percent less than a new copy that retails for $136. One caveat: Experts recommend that students check whether they have the right edition for their class before making the purchase.

Check if your school has a bookseller discount.

While Amazon Inc. dropped Amazon Campus earlier this year, a program that offered discounts at participating institutions, there are still a few other types of bookseller-school partnerships that offer price reductions to students. The University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, for example, partners with eCampus.com for its textbook discounts. At the University of Missouri, the school has an agreement with McGraw-Hill Education that allows students to purchase the publisher’s electronic textbooks for up to 38 percent off the retail price; students have access to the purchased content for five years.

Apply for textbook scholarships.

Some institutions offer scholarships to cover the cost of books and supplies. The University of Dayton in Ohio, for example, offers a textbook scholarship to eligible students who visit the school’s campus during their college selection process. For the award, the school grants students up to $500 per semester for textbooks, as long as the purchases are made through the campus bookstore. At Indiana State University, in-state students who qualify can receive the 21st Century Scholars Textbook Scholarship, which grants $250 for books per semester.

Use library materials.

Experts recommend that students take advantage of their school’s library to slash textbook spending. There are often copies of required textbooks for classes held in the course reserves as well as access to many electronic journals and e-books in most schools’ digital library collections.

Rent digital textbooks.

Online retailers such as Amazon, Chegg.com and Google Play offer textbook rentals. For example, a student can rent the eighth edition of “Fundamentals of Engineering Thermodynamics” through Google Play for $57 — a fraction of the cost of purchasing the book in its traditional format for around $160. Rental periods and terms vary among vendors.

Subscribe to membership services.

Some textbook discounts are available through subscription-based services. Cengage, a well-known publisher, offers a subscription that costs about $120 per semester for unlimited access to more than 20,000 digital course materials, which includes textbooks. Popular textbooks that Cengage publishes include “Principles of Microeconomics” and “Biological Psychology.” The educational publishing company launched this subscription service in August 2018.

Sell your books through buyback offers.

There are usually options to resell recent editions of traditional textbooks online. Sometimes campus bookstores, like the one at East Carolina University, will have a set date when students can begin selling used textbooks; students might also be required to show their university ID. There are also other options to sell used textbooks online with sites such as DirectTextbook.com and TextbookRush.com.

