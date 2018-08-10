10 Most Expensive Law Schools for Out-of-State Tuition

Selective public law schools can be pricey. A few public law schools charge out-of-state tuition rates that are almost as expensive as selective private institutions like Harvard Law or Yale Law. While U.S. News data…
A few public law schools charge out-of-state tuition rates that are almost as expensive as selective private institutions like Harvard Law or Yale Law. While U.S. News data show that the average out-of-state rate for tuition and fees among public law schools was around $40,000 in 2017-2018, there are a few highly ranked public law schools with published prices that exceed $60,000. Here are the 10 most expensive public law schools for out-of-state students.
University of Texas–Austin
U.S. News rank: 15
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $51,995
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $35,015
University of California–Los Angeles
U.S. News rank: 16
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $52,151
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $45,657
University of Minnesota
U.S. News rank: 20
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $52,586
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $44,066
University of South Carolina
U.S. News rank: 88 (tie)
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $53,050
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $28,858
University of California–Berkeley
U.S. News rank: 9 (tie)
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $53,315
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $49,364
Indiana University–Bloomington (Maurer)
U.S. News rank: 32 (tie)
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $54,323
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $34,073
University of California–Davis
U.S. News rank: 37 (tie)
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $57,014
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $47,763
University of Connecticut
U.S. News rank: 50 (tie)
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $59,852
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $29,410
University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
U.S. News rank: 8
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $60,508
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $57,262
University of Virginia
U.S. News rank: 9 (tie)
Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $61,300
Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $58,300
