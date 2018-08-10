10 Most Expensive Law Schools for Out-of-State Tuition

Selective public law schools can be pricey. A few public law schools charge out-of-state tuition rates that are almost as expensive as selective private institutions like Harvard Law or Yale Law. While U.S. News data…

A few public law schools charge out-of-state tuition rates that are almost as expensive as selective private institutions like Harvard Law or Yale Law. While U.S. News data show that the average out-of-state rate for tuition and fees among public law schools was around $40,000 in 2017-2018, there are a few highly ranked public law schools with published prices that exceed $60,000. Here are the 10 most expensive public law schools for out-of-state students.

University of Texas–Austin

U.S. News rank: 15

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $51,995

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $35,015

University of California–Los Angeles

U.S. News rank: 16

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $52,151

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $45,657

University of Minnesota

U.S. News rank: 20

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $52,586

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $44,066

University of South Carolina

U.S. News rank: 88 (tie)

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $53,050

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $28,858

University of California–Berkeley

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie)

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $53,315

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $49,364

Indiana University–Bloomington (Maurer)

U.S. News rank: 32 (tie)

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $54,323

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $34,073

University of California–Davis

U.S. News rank: 37 (tie)

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $57,014

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $47,763

University of Connecticut

U.S. News rank: 50 (tie)

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $59,852

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $29,410

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

U.S. News rank: 8

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $60,508

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $57,262

University of Virginia

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie)

Full-time, out-of-state tuition (2017-2018): $61,300

Full-time, in-state tuition (2017-2018): $58,300

10 Most Expensive Law Schools for Out-of-State Tuition originally appeared on usnews.com