10 Expenses Besides Tuition for International Students at U.S. Colleges

Budget for all types of college costs. Studying in the U.S. can be an expensive endeavor for many international students, especially if they want to attend a college or university that doesn’t offer much financial…

Budget for all types of college costs.

Studying in the U.S. can be an expensive endeavor for many international students, especially if they want to attend a college or university that doesn’t offer much financial aid to foreign students. Creating a budget as part of the college search process can help prospective international students get a better idea of how much a U.S. bachelor’s degree will cost them. A realistic budget should include educational costs, living expenses and personal expenses, Alfred Boll, EducationUSA branch chief at the U.S. Department of State, told U.S. News in 2017. Here are 10 expenses aside from tuition that international students may encounter when applying to and attending a U.S. college.

Visa-related fees

Prospective international students will have to pay several fees as part of the F-1 student visa application process. Students must pay the I-901 Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS, fee, which costs $200, as well as a $160 visa application processing fee. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently proposed raising the I-901 SEVIS fee for F-1 applicants to $350.

A school’s international student fees

Some colleges and universities in the U.S. charge extra fees — on top of tuition and room and board — to international students. These funds are used to cover expenses such as student programming, support services and government-required international student tracking.

Exchange rates

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates can increase the cost of studying in the U.S. for international students. For instance, if the value of the Chinese yuan decreases against the U.S. dollar, Chinese students and their families may have to pay more to cover tuition and other college expenses than they originally anticipated.

Wire transfer fees

In order to move money from one country to another via a wire transfer, international students and their families will often have to pay fees charged by banks or wire services. Some U.S. colleges work with specific wire services, and information about these trusted services may be available on a school’s website.

Transportation home

The cost of traveling home for the summer, and perhaps for shorter breaks during the academic year too, can add up quickly for international students. If a student goes home two times each year over the course of a four-year undergraduate degree program, that means paying for eight international flights.

Health insurance

U.S. colleges and universities often require international students to have health insurance. Students may have the option to buy a health insurance plan through the university, which can be cheaper than purchasing a plan offered by an outside insurance company.

Winter break housing

If international students do not travel home for winter break, they may have to pay an extra fee to remain in their campus housing during the holidays. For example, at the University of California–Santa Barbara, international students have the option to sign up for winter break accommodations, though such housing costs $300, Marian A. Bankins, associate director of residential and community living at UC–Santa Barbara’s Housing, Dining & Auxiliary Enterprises, told U.S. News in 2017.

Dorm room supplies

International students should also budget for the cost of items needed to furnish their dorm room — such as bedsheets — that they may not be able to pack and bring from home, Tina Rousselot de Saint Ceran, director of international services at Clemson University in South Carolina, told U.S. News earlier this year. Some colleges arrange a shopping trip for new international students during orientation so that they can stock up on any necessary items.

Clothing

The U.S. is a large country, and the type of weather international students will experience can vary greatly based on their college’s location. If international students hail from a warmer climate and are headed to a U.S. state that experiences cold, snowy winters, such as Minnesota, they may need to spend some money purchasing a warm jacket and other types of cold-weather clothing.

Work authorization application fees

International students can gain U.S. job experience by applying for work authorization from the federal government. A popular path is to apply for post-completion Optional Practical Training, or OPT, which allows international students to work part time or full time after graduation for 12 months in a job related to their field of study. Students have to pay a $410 fee to file an employment authorization application, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website. Students will also have to pay to mail their application and may be charged an additional fee by their university for applying for OPT.

Learn more about paying for college in the U.S.

Discover the part-time campus employment opportunities available to international undergraduate students, and learn about the universities where international students receive the most aid. For even more tips, follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

More from U.S. News

Costs to Consider Before Heading to a U.S. College

What Does ‘Fit’ Mean for International Students Searching for a U.S. College?

Maximizing U.S. University International Student Services After Enrolling

10 Expenses Besides Tuition for International Students at U.S. Colleges originally appeared on usnews.com