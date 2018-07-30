Having a Baby? Here’s How to Meet Your Breastfeeding Goals

It’s well-known that, compared to formula, breast milk is unmatched in both nutrition and immune system-boosting benefits. There are, in fact, wide-ranging benefits of breastfeeding, including: lowering the risks of medical problems such as asthma,…

It’s well-known that, compared to formula, breast milk is unmatched in both nutrition and immune system-boosting benefits. There are, in fact, wide-ranging benefits of breastfeeding, including: lowering the risks of medical problems such as asthma, diabetes and obesity in children, and decreasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes and certain cancers in the mother. Breastfed babies have fewer food allergies, fewer sick visits and fewer ear and respiratory infections. Many women plan to breast-feed when they discover they’re pregnant, but many are unable to reach their breast-feeding goals. Black women in general are known to have lower breastfeeding initiation rates. In a national survey looking at U.S. breastfeeding rates between 2011 and 2015, only 64 percent of black mothers initiated breastfeeding, compared to 81.5 and 81.9 percent in their white and Hispanic counterparts, respectively.

One of the best ways to prepare for your new baby is to attend a prenatal breastfeeding class. Most prenatal sites and Women Infants and Children Centers offer classes for expecting mothers. It’s best to bring family members and significant others to these classes so everyone can get informed about how they can support you.

Here are some tips that we share with new moms to help start the breastfeeding journey:

Hold Your Baby Within Minutes of Birth

The first hour of a baby’s life is often termed the “golden hour.” When an unwrapped baby is placed on a mother’s bare chest during that initial hour, they go through a series of motions to help them latch on and begin breastfeeding. This direct skin-to-skin contact helps babies keep their body temperature, heart rate and blood sugar normal. They cry less and are more likely to latch on to breastfeed. Be sure to discuss with your family members and support staff your desire to experience the golden hour immediately after your child’s birth.

Feed Your Newborn Breast Milk Only

Many women who intend to breastfeed plan to give formula, as well. The World Health Organization and American Academy of Pediatrics recommend feeding infants breast milk only during the first six months of a baby’s life. In order to be successful at breastfeeding, it’s best to not give your baby any formula unless it’s medically required. Babies are born with small stomachs about the size of a marble. The colostrum or early yellow liquid that women produce during the first couple of days of their child’s life is adequate. A baby’s weight and wet diapers can be checked to determine if he or she is feeding enough.

Learn to Express Your Milk

In the hospital, some mothers and babies may need to be separated for prolonged periods of time due to procedures or medical conditions affecting the mother or infant. The medical staff can teach you how to express milk from your breast using special massaging techniques. This milk can be saved and stored to give to your baby at a later time. If you’re not able to have your baby physically with you, you should start early hand expression to help bring your milk in and help you maintain a good supply. You should also request a breast pump in the hospital and ask your provider to write you a prescription for a pump in prenatal care so you can have one at home, as well.

Room With Your Baby

After your baby is born, you should have him or her stay with you as much as possible. Having your baby in the same room as you will alert you to when your baby is showing signs of hunger. You may notice small movements as the baby starts to awaken, or whimpering, lip-smacking, stretching or yawning, waking and looking alert, putting hands toward his/her mouth, making sucking motions, moving fists to her mouth, becoming more active, nuzzling against your breast or crying. It’s better and easier to have your baby breastfeed when they’re beginning to show you signs that they’re hungry, rather than when they’re crying. Having your baby close to you will assist you with this. Also, placing your baby to feed as often as they need to will increase the amount of breast milk your body produces.

When your baby is a newborn, he or she will not feed on a schedule. It is best to breastfeed whenever your baby is hungry. Keep your baby at your breast as long as they are actively suckling. Taking a suckling baby from your breast before they are finished, or allowing them to fall asleep shortly after beginning to feed may throw him or her off the breastfeeding rhythm. Rooming in with your baby also increases opportunities for bonding.

Avoid Pacifiers

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there’s some evidence that early use of pacifiers may be associated with less successful breastfeeding. The group thus recommends that pacifier use in the newborn period be limited to specific medical situations. Some of those medical conditions include uses for pain relief and as a calming agent. However, pacifiers have been linked with decreasing the rates of SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome. So because of that benefit, mothers of healthy babies can use a pacifier when their babies are napping or sleeping after their babies’ breastfeed very well, and that’s usually at around three to four weeks of age.

Be Patient

Breastfeeding is the optimal source of nutrition for feeding your baby because of its many benefits to both the mother and baby. Breastfeeding should begin as soon as possible after birth. Babies should be breastfed whenever they show signs of hunger, which tends to be approximately eight to 12 times every 24 hours. For many mothers and babies, breastfeeding will go well from the start. For others, it takes a little time, patience and many attempts to get the process going effectively. This is perfectly normal. If you have to be separated from your baby for any reason, attempt to express your breast milk to give it your baby. If you need help with breastfeeding or with expressing your breast milk, ask the doctors and nurses while you’re still in the hospital. Once you leave the hospital, there are other resources, including breastfeeding support groups and hotlines that can help you achieve your breastfeeding goals.

