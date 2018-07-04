4 Simple Tricks for Keeping Your GI Tract on Track While Traveling

If you’re like most people (including me), you’ve probably experienced embarrassing travel-related tummy troubles. In fact, almost everyone I know has had one of those cringe-worthy “waste management” stories about a time they couldn’t get…

If you’re like most people (including me), you’ve probably experienced embarrassing travel-related tummy troubles. In fact, almost everyone I know has had one of those cringe-worthy “waste management” stories about a time they couldn’t get to a bathroom fast enough. For many, need-bathroom-now moments occur when traveling, and often when they’re 35,000 feet in the air, stuck in a middle seat and far, far away from the lavatory that always has a line. Yes — I’ve been there, done that.

[See: Frequent Travelers Share Secrets for Staying Regular on Vacation.]

There’s good reason, though, travel can disrupt your bowel habits. “Your GI tract has as many neurons as your entire spinal cord and acts almost as your body’s ‘second brain,'” explains neurogastroenterology expert Dr. Michael Gershon, a professor of pathology and cell biology at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. “With the direct two-way communication between your gut and brain, if you’re stressed about flying or traveling in general, you’re going to feel the effects in your stomach.” These unwelcome effects may include heartburn, gas, bloating, diarrhea or constipation.

Whether you have stress-induced symptoms or experience a more sensitive stomach when traveling, here are three smart strategies to keep your GI tract on track so you can minimize your bathroom breaks when traveling:

1. Relax when flying.

If your “fear of flying” stems from too many previous close calls, you’re not alone. Flying poses the most problems for people with travel-related digestive issues because the stress associated with flying can trigger a “nervous gut,” explains registered dietitian Kate Scarlata, a gut health expert and author of “The Low FODMAP Diet Step by Step.” What’s more, studies show that the more you worry, the worse your symptoms may be. Scarlata suggests following these tips:

— The day before and during your trip, eat foods you are comfortable and familiar with and limit foods high in hard-to-digest FODMAPs (types of poorly digested fibers and sugars) like onions, garlic, apples and fermented foods.

— Pack portable low-FODMAP snacks to enjoy en route like popcorn, an orange or grapes, rice crackers and string cheese. You can also look for bars, jerky or trail mix from Rachel Pauls Food, which makes certified low-FODMAP products.

— Include a few gut-soothing natural remedies like coated peppermint tablets or ginger tea in your carry-on.

— Try relaxing breathing techniques or download (and use) an app like Belly Biofeedback or Breathe2Relax.

[See: 8 Proven Strategies to Stop Overthinking and Ease Anxiety Now.]

2. Follow the 25-percent rule.

Any significant changes to when and how much you eat and drink can trigger GI symptoms, including gas, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. In other words, splurging when traveling can have disastrous consequences. A good rule of thumb when traveling is to try to eat about 25 percent less than you normally do and drink 25 percent more water. The water will help you stay regular and cutting back on how much you eat can reduce the likelihood that you’ll experience upper or lower GI symptoms. What’s more, you’re probably not as active when flying or driving, so you don’t need as many calories on travel days.

3. Curb caffeine and put the brakes on booze.

Caffeine stimulates the GI tract, so if you suffer from diarrhea when traveling, it’s a good idea to cut back or eliminate caffeine as part of your “road game” to manage your GI tract. And, if you like to kick back with adult beverages when traveling, keep in mind they can also trigger diarrhea, gas and bloating. That’s because alcohol irritates and causes inflammation in the GI tract, which can keep you in bathrooms — not at the beach. Studies show that when people drink six or more alcoholic drinks per week, they are more likely to suffer from GI symptoms.

[See: 5 Wacky Ways People Have Stayed Active While Traveling.]

4. Eat “safe” foods.

If you’re traveling out of the country to a place where the food and beverages have different bacteria than what you’re used to, you may be at risk for traveler’s diarrhea, Gershon says. It’s one of the ways your GI tract gets accustomed to the changes to the natural bacteria present in different parts of the world. To help keep symptoms at bay, practice good hygiene by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling food, skip tap water, focus on eating more cooked foods rather than perishables and always ask locals for recommendations for where to eat. You can also eat yogurt, take a probiotic daily or pack an OTC anti-diarrheal medication just in case.

More from U.S. News

10 Weird Things That Can Make You Poop

Foods That Cause Bloating

Pharmacist Recommended Vitamins and Supplements

4 Simple Tricks for Keeping Your GI Tract on Track While Traveling originally appeared on usnews.com