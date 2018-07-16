16 Low-Stress Jobs

Keep calm and carry on Stress is on the rise in American life, and work regularly ranks highly among people’s biggest sources of anxiety and tension. Although every job may have stressors, such as a…

Keep calm and carry on

Stress is on the rise in American life, and work regularly ranks highly among people’s biggest sources of anxiety and tension.

Although every job may have stressors, such as a bad boss, a culture of workplace bullying or a pattern of passive-aggressive communication, the responsibilities and environments of some professions are reliably less stressful than others.

The following jobs typically induce low stress, according to interviews and research conducted by the staff at U.S. News & World Report. Because financial concerns create their own kind of stress, this list only includes positions whose pay exceeds the country’s median annual salary of $37,040.

Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Anthropologist

Median salary: $62,280

Education required: master’s degree or doctorate

Projected job growth by 2026: 4 percent

Anthropologists study human and primate behavior, culture, language and biology. They may work as researchers, professors, museum curators or consultants for businesses and other organizations. Their responsibilities often include collecting and analyzing data, writing reports and advising groups of people and government entities.

Environmental Science and Protection Technician

Median salary: $45,490

Education required: associate degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 12 percent

Environmental science and protection technicians assess the health of ecosystems. They inspect businesses and public places for sources of pollution, collect air and water samples to test in laboratories and ensure organizations comply with government regulations. They may be employed by consulting firms, government agencies or labs.

Bookkeeping, Accounting and Audit Clerk

Median salary: $39,240

Education required: post-secondary coursework in accounting

Projected job decline by 2026: 1 percent

Using spreadsheets and software, these clerks keep track of financial transactions and records for companies. They produce balance sheets and income statements and check reports for accuracy. Their work requires basic math skills and knowledge of specialized computer programs.

Insulation Contractor

Median salary: $39,930

Education required: high school degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 5 percent

Homes, offices and other buildings stay comfortable thanks in part to insulation contractors. They install materials that prevent heat and cold from seeping in or out, keep noises from passing through walls and ensure pipes and boilers function at their correct temperatures.

Cartographer

Median salary: $63,990

Education required: bachelor’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 19 percent

Mapmakers who collect geographic information and reproduce it visually in useful ways, cartographers use surveys, photographs, satellite images and light-imaging detection and ranging technology. They work for governments and private companies, sometimes developing digital applications such as interactive maps and navigation systems.

Painter

Median salary: $37,960

Education required: none

Projected job growth by 2026: 6 percent

Working indoors and outside, painters beautify and protect surfaces with fresh coats of primer, sealer and pigments. They may work atop scaffolding or ladders or in confined areas that require them to wear masks to avoid inhaling fumes.

Archaeologist

Median salary: $62,280

Education required: master’s degree or doctorate

Projected job growth by 2026: 4 percent

Indiana Jones’ fictional life was, admittedly, quite stressful. But real archaeologists spend their days with calmer pursuits designed to reveal insight about human societies of the past. They excavate former settlements, looking for skeletal remains, tools and art that they later analyze. Archaeologists also work to protect historical sites.

Hearing Aid Specialist

Median salary: $54,860

Education required: high school degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 20 percent

These health care workers test patients’ hearing to determine how much hearing loss they’ve incurred. They adjust devices for proper fit and help maintain their cleanliness and functionality.

Massage Therapist

Median salary: $39,990

Education required: post-secondary certification

Projected job growth by 2026: 26 percent

This profession has the distinction of helping other people relieve stress. Massage therapists use touch to ease clients’ physical pain and mental tension. They manipulate muscles and soft tissues and advise on stretching techniques.

Statistician

Median salary: $84,060

Education required: master’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 34 percent

These math-minded professionals analyze data of all kinds across many fields, including health care, engineering, finance and government. They design surveys and polls to collect information, analyze data with software and use models to predict outcomes and identify trends.

Medical Records Technician

Median salary: $39,180

Education required: post-secondary certification

Projected job growth by 2026: 13 percent

Medical records technicians keep doctors’ offices organized by tracking patients’ health data. They’re responsible for coding procedures so that they comply with insurance classifications and for processing reimbursement paperwork. They keep paper and digital records confidential.

Orthodontist

Median salary: More than $208,000

Education required: doctor of dental surgery degree and master’s degree in orthodontics

Projected job growth by 2026: 19 percent

Straightening teeth is the primary objective for orthodontists. They uses braces, retainers and other tools to align patients’ teeth for cosmetic purposes but also to ensure their mouths function properly.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Median salary: $39,490

Education required: high school degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 105 percent

These renewable energy workers help harness the sun’s rays. They install and maintain solar panels on the roofs of homes and businesses and connect them to electrical systems. Solar photovoltaic installers are in high demand and the profession is growing quickly.

Survey Researcher

Median salary: $54,270

Education required: master’s degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 2 percent

Survey researchers collect facts and opinions by designing surveys and analyzing data. They may gather people’s public health information, political opinions or consumer preferences. Their duties may include supervising data collectors.

Web Developer

Median salary: $67,990

Education required: associate degree

Projected job growth by 2026: 15 percent

Web developers use coding languages to design, create and maintain websites. They make sure finished products are attractive and practical, performing the functions users and owners need to conduct business. They may also monitor traffic and make tweaks to improve their websites.

Wind Turbine Technician

Median salary: $53,880

Education required: post-secondary certifications

Projected job growth by 2026: 96 percent

Wind turbine technicians help harness clean power produced by air movements. Working outside, they install and fix the tall towers that capture wind energy, doing so by scaling ladders or rappelling on ropes.

