15 Incredible Hotels You Can Book with Points

For many travelers, one of the most satisfying perks of being a hotel rewards program member is cashing in all those accumulated points for a free stay at an amazing property. But after you’ve scrupulously saved for months, your points can feel a bit precious, making it difficult to choose which hotel or resort stay to apply them toward. If you need a little guidance deciding where to spend your points, U.S. News can help. We selected 15 properties from around the globe — ranging from luxurious island retreats to city center hotels to charming inns — worth your loyalty points.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

If you’re willing to part with 95,000 Hilton Honors points a night, you’ll be rewarded with an unforgettably indulgent stay at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. Accommodations are spread across two islands and are outfitted with open-air garden bathrooms, private terraces with beach access and, in select suites, plunge pools. If you tire of your overwater bungalow, head to the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, which bills itself as the world’s first all-glass undersea restaurant. Enjoy a six-course dinner while admiring a panoramic view of the coral gardens just outside the restaurant’s windows.

Kimpton EPIC Hotel

The Kimpton EPIC Hotel is a hit with guests for its attentive customer service and spectacular views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. When you’re not admiring the hotel’s enviable perch from your guest room’s floor-to-ceiling windows, head to the 16th-floor pool deck. This is also where you’ll find the hotel’s highly regarded Area 31 restaurant. Characteristic of Kimpton properties, the EPIC Hotel hosts a nightly wine hour, as well as a bevy of amenities just for your pet. What’s more, the property also boasts a resident “engagement guru” to help guests schedule and coordinate marriage proposals on the property. To stay at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel, IHG Rewards Club members will need to cash in 55,000 points a night.

J.W. Marriott Venice Resort & Spa

For a reprieve from the crowds of central Venice, consider booking a stay at the J.W. Marriott Venice Resort & Spa. Sitting pretty on a private island (Isola delle Rose), this Marriott promises guests a luxurious escape designed by Italian architect Matteo Thun. When you’re not soaking up the sun at the rooftop pool or treating yourself to some Venetian cooking at the Michelin-starred Dopolavoro Dining Room, you can easily hop on the hotel’s complimentary water shuttle to St. Mark’s Square. The hotel also offers amenities for kids, including a secluded family pool and a family cooking class that teaches guests how to make Venetian pastries. For a stay here, be prepared to fork over 45,000 Marriott Rewards points per night.

Park Hyatt Sydney

It’s tough to beat the view at the Park Hyatt Sydney. Situated in The Rocks, this Hyatt outpost occupies an enviable address overlooking the Sydney Harbour waterfront, between the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Spring for the Opera View room for a spectacular vantage point of the harbor. Or, if your room doesn’t offer a glimpse of the iconic landmark, head to the rooftop pool (open year-round) or The Dining Room to admire the vistas. If you’d like to cash in your World of Hyatt points for a stay here, it will cost you 30,000 points per night.

The New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel

If you’re looking for a centrally located hotel in New York City with a bit of history, The New Yorker is a solid choice that will cost you 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points a night. Once the city’s largest hotel when it opened in 1929, The New Yorker has hosted several celebrities, including Muhammad Ali, Joan Crawford and Joe DiMaggio, among others. Though it no longer attracts the same type of star power, this Wyndham outpost is still a hit with guests and critics for its comfortable accommodations, eye-catching art deco design and convenient Midtown address steps from Penn Station and Times Square.

Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai New World

If this Radisson Blu’s location on Nanjing Road doesn’t grab your attention, perhaps a few of its standout amenities will. Along with a revolving restaurant on the 45th floor, the Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai New World is also home to the Sky Dome Bar on the 47th floor, offering stunning views of the city skyline, The Bund and the bustling Nanjing Road. Along with its 520 rooms, this Radisson Blu offers an indoor pool, a spa and a 24-hour restaurant, among other amenities. Because the Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai New World is a category five hotel, it’ll cost Radisson Rewards members 44,000 points a night.

The Willard InterContinental

The Willard InterContinental offers an ideal location for Washington, D.C., tourists. Sitting on Pennsylvania Avenue since 1850, this historic property is just two blocks from the White House and the National Mall. When you’re not admiring the grand Beaux Arts lobby, grab drinks at the Round Robin Bar — a favored watering hole among Washington politicos. Thanks to a 2012 renovation, rooms are outfitted with modern comforts like HDTVs and iHome radios, but they still embody the palatial spirit of the historic building with dark wood furnishings and jewel-toned accents. One of IHG Rewards Club’s top tier properties, a stay here costs members 70,000 points a night.

Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn

Nestled in the Willamette Valley, the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn is an ideal choice for travelers looking to explore Oregon’s wine region. Sitting about 80 miles south of Portland, the Boulder Falls Inn shares its space with a Japanese-inspired garden and features multiple waterfalls, walking paths, gazebos and koi fish among its grounds. On-site perks include a full complimentary breakfast buffet, an outdoor heated pool and the 1847 Bar and Grill, winner of the 2016 and 2017 Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Best Western Rewards members can book a stay at this property for 24,000 points a night.

St. Regis Princeville

It’ll cost you a minimum of 35,000 Marriott Rewards points a night, but considering standard room rates start at around $600, it may be worth bankrupting your rewards account for a stay at the St. Regis Princeville. Sitting pretty on Kauai‘s North Shore, the property offers a stunning vantage point of Hanalei Bay. Enjoy an eyeful of the bay while relaxing at the 5,000-square-foot infinity pool or while perfecting your swing on the par-72 golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Accommodations, which offer garden or ocean views, are just as luxurious, with contemporary Hawaiian decor, oversized tubs and furnished terraces in select rooms.

Planters Inn

This intimate, 60-room inn on Reynolds Square in Savannah, Georgia, is an ideal escape if you’re looking for a heavy dose of Southern charm and hospitality. Staying true to the historic district in which it sits, the Planters Inn features period furnishings like four-poster beds and floor-to-ceiling floral drapes, along with modern comforts like free Wi-Fi access and complimentary evening wine and cheese receptions. What’s more, thanks to its central location, top attractions like River Street, the Owens-Thomas House and the City Market all sit within blocks of the property. Plus, the Planters Inn is across the street from the Olde Pink House — one of the top restaurants in Savannah. A stay here will cost members of the Stash Hotel Rewards program a minimum of 21,600 points a night.

Royal Sonesta New Orleans

The Royal Sonesta New Orleans is an excellent choice if you’re looking to be in the heart of the action while in the Big Easy — and if you’re a Sonesta Travel Pass member who doesn’t mind parting with 30,000 points a night. Occupying prime real estate on Bourbon Street, this Sonesta outpost boasts nearly 500 newly renovated rooms with features hallmark to the city’s unique architecture, including gabled windows, French doors and wrought-iron balconies. In-room amenities range from Keurig coffee makers and minifridges to complimentary Wi-Fi access. Among the hotel’s standout facilities are its outdoor heated pool, oyster bar, on-site jazz lounge and Restaurant R’evolution (which serves Creole and Cajun cuisine).

Grand Hotel Tremezzo

Ranked among the Best Hotels in Europe, the Grand Hotel Tremezzo sits on the shores of Italy’s posh Lake Como in an art nouveau palace. If you’ve got I Prefer reward certificates to cash in, this is the place to do it. When you step into the palace, you’ll be transported back to the early 1900s, when the grand hotel first opened its doors. Rooms are elegantly dressed with antique furnishings, bow windows and in the historic suites, private gardens. If your room doesn’t offer views of the lake, head to one of the property’s pools or the beach to admire the scenery. Or, rent one of the hotel’s boats and head out on the water.

The Broadmoor

Did you know you can use your Choice Privileges points for stays at more than 500 Preferred Hotels & Resorts around the world? The sprawling and historic Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one such property. Welcoming guests since 1918, The Broadmoor offers a picture-perfect setting for exploring the Colorado wilderness, with horseback riding, guided hikes, rock climbing instruction, fly-fishing excursions and more available to guests. Additionally, the resort boasts two golf courses, a spa and multiple pools, not to mention 10 restaurants and 10 cafes and lounges. A top family getaway thanks to its bevy of amenities, The Broadmoor will cost rewards members at least 45,000 points a night.

5 Terres Hôtel & Spa – MGallery by Sofitel

Members of the Le Club AccorHotels program who also consider themselves oenophiles may want to cash in points for a stay at 5 Terres Hôtel & Spa – MGallery by Sofitel. Overlooking the vineyards of Alsace in northeastern France, this MGallery by Sofitel outpost features just 27 rooms, each outfitted with hardwood floors and beamed ceilings. Other property highlights include the spa, which is located in a vaulted cellar and equipped with an indoor pool, a hammam and a sauna. And thanks to its location along the Alsace Wine Route, it’s easy to explore the surrounding vineyards of the Barr region. Members will need to earn a minimum of 24,000 points for enough hotel vouchers to offset the cost of a night’s stay here.

Hotel Bel-Air

One of the perks of the La Quinta Returns program is the option to use points at select luxury hotels. One upscale property that may be worth the splurge is Hotel Bel Air — one of the Best Hotels in Los Angeles. It’ll cost you 87,500 points a night, but if you want to feel like Hollywood royalty, there is no better place. Spread across 12 acres in the exclusive Bel Air Estates neighborhood, this hotel offers luxury at every turn, with sumptuous Italian linens, sprawling terraces, charming gazebos and its very own swan lake. You can also relax at the iconic oval-shaped pool or indulge in a rejuvenating treatment at the spa. Interested in learning more about points and perks? See the Best Hotel Rewards Programs for 2018-19 »

