11 Shopping Tips for Winning National Garage Sale Day 2018

This year, National Garage Sale Day falls on Aug. 11. While anyone can throw a garage sale at any time, this holiday encourages neighborhoods and towns to band together to rid houses of junk and give yard sale connoisseurs a concentrated shopping experience.

If you plan on visiting garage sales this year, these tips will help you have the best experience and score the biggest discounts.

Ask to test items before you buy. Open that umbrella to make sure it functions. Plug in that curling iron to make sure it heats up. Fire up that lawn mower. Avoid the disappointment that comes from thinking you landed a great deal only to realize you bought something that belongs in the trash.

If the item you test is repairable, consider requesting an additional discount for your trouble.

Plan ahead. Gone are the days of driving around looking for yard sale signs. Plenty of apps allow sellers to advertise their sales. Examples include Yard Sale Treasure Map and Garage Sales by Map. Plus, check out your local Craigslist page and wade through your notifications on Nextdoor (the private neighborhood-by-neighborhood social network).

When creating your route, pay particular attention to how the sellers are describing their sales. Make sure the items advertised match what you’re looking for, whether it’s baby clothing or furniture.

Make a shopping list. Low prices can lead to impulse buys. It’s better to go home empty-handed than to waste money on a bunch of stuff you don’t need. If a particular sale doesn’t have the items on your list, move on to the next.

If you’re shopping for furniture, measure your space in advance and make note of the dimensions you need. Bring a tape measure to make sure the almost-new leather sectional actually fits in your living room.

Ask for a bulk discount on multiple items. If you want a bunch of costume jewelry, knickknacks or toys, tally up all the individual prices and ask whether the seller is willing to unload the lot for a lower price. For example, if you want to buy 20 items priced at $1 each, ask if you can pay $15 total instead.

But don’t ask for discounts on every item. If you’re buying several small-ticket items and some big-ticket items, don’t nickel-and dime the seller too much. Consider paying full price for the smaller items to establish rapport, then start negotiating on the coffee table.

For tagless items, offer your price. Sometimes, sellers don’t have time to tag everything or may have a table of items labeled “name your price.” Don’t ask the seller, “How much is this?” Instead decide what you want to pay and say, “Would you be willing to take $5 for this?” That way, you don’t give the seller the chance to pad the price.

Use your phone for research. Make note of an item’s brand and condition and quickly look it up on retail and secondhand sites. This gives you the ideal starting point for negotiations.

Consider your timing. If getting the best selection is important to you, go early. If you want to swoop in and buy a bunch of leftovers in bulk at a discount, go near the end of the sale.

If the sale starts on a weekday and runs through the weekend, consider going on the weekday if your schedule allows. Not only will you have your choice of items, but you’ll have the seller’s full attention. It’s harder to haggle when there are dozens of other customers around looking to snap up the same item.

Be friendly. Some sellers may be trying to unload junk, but others may be selling items they’re sentimentally attached to. Asking for the history of an item and expressing your appreciation of a particular piece of art can get you on a seller’s good side. That, in turn, could get you a lower price or land you an item if multiple buyers are interested.

Ask for help. Garage sales aren’t always the most organized affairs. Ask sellers if they have a particular item. It’s a more efficient use of your time than rifling through dusty boxes.

Be willing to walk away. If an item is over your budget, and the seller won’t come down in price on Saturday morning, plan to drive by in the evening right before the sale ends. If the item is still there, ask whether the seller is willing to offer a discount. After all, the seller is faced with hauling the item back into the house if nobody buys it.

