With QB Steve Angeli healthy, Fran Brown-coached Syracuse seeks to rebound from 3-9 season

Syracuse SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — 2025 record: 3-9 Expectations Mixed at best, which essentially resembles Fran Brown’s first two seasons…

Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — 2025 record: 3-9

Expectations

Mixed at best, which essentially resembles Fran Brown’s first two seasons coaching the Orange. After raising hopes following a 10-3 finish in Brown’s first year, the Orange utterly unraveled by going 3-9 last season in which they lost eight straight, including a 70-7 loss at Notre Dame. The skid immediately followed Syracuse losing starting quarterback Steve Angeli (torn Achilles). But that wasn’t the only issue. The defense was among the worst in the nation against the run, while also grading poorly against the pass.

Angeli is back and healthy, and Brown padded the position with experience. Brown also targeted upgrading numerous positions with the addition of 19 transfers, while also shuffling his coaching staff. The betting line has Syracuse at 4.5 wins with a schedule that includes No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 19 SMU, No. 24 Louisville and Pittsburgh. A .500 record and being bowl eligible would be considered a success.

Strengths including cornerbacks

The Orange return both CB starters in Chris Peal and Demetres Samuel, who are already being projected as being among the ACC’s top tandems. There is also more depth at quarterback in the event Angeli goes down again with the additions of Amari Odom (Kennesaw State), Malachi Nelson (UTEP) and Danny Lauter (Georgetown). A

The receiver position continues to be a strong point. Despite losing Johntay Cook and Darrell Gill Jr. to Ole Miss, the newcomers include transfers Elijah Moore (Florida State) and Cole Weaver (Miami). The receiver group, however, took a hit with top recruit Calvin Russell potentially lost for the season after tearing his Achilles during spring practices.

Weaknesses include the trenches

The Orange return three projected starters from an offensive line that had issues opening holes and in protection last year. The defensive line also has much room for improvement after Syracuse managed just 20 sacks last season and allowed 175 yards rushing per game.

Questions hover in the offensive backfield, with Syracuse losing its top two rushers from last season. Much depends on having a healthy quarterback. The Orange combined to score 89 points in their final eight games minus Angeli.

New faces

WR Elijah Moore (transfer from Florida State), DT Dillan Fontus (transfer from Maryland), DT Tunmise Adeleye (transfer from UNLV), LB Chris D’Appolonia (transfer from Toledo), defensive coordinator Vince Kehres, whose Toledo defense ranked No. 2 nationally in 2025.

Key losses

WRs Johntay Cook and Darrell Gill (transferred to Ole Miss), RB Yasin Willis (transferred to Kansas), RB Will Nixon (graduation), P Jack Stonehouse (graduation).

Biggest games for the Orange

Vs. Louisville (Oct. 17), vs. SMU (Oct. 31), vs. Notre Dame (Nov. 28).

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