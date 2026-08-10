SMU QB Kevin Jennings limited in practice by jammed finger, but no concerns about season opener

DALLAS (AP) — SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has a jammed finger on his throwing hand that will limit him in…

DALLAS (AP) — SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has a jammed finger on his throwing hand that will limit him in fall camp for the next week or two, though there are no concerns about his availability for the season opener.

Coach Rhett Lashlee said Monday, four weeks before the Mustangs open at Florida State on Sept. 7, that Jennings will have plenty of time to prepare and be ready for that Atlantic Coast Conference game in prime time on the Labor Day holiday.

“There’s no issues. It’s just a really bad jam,” Lashlee said after practice. “We actually got a really good report this morning. There’s no long-term effects.”

Jennings jammed his finger in a door in the locker room on Friday.

SMU this summer launched a Heisman Trophy campaign for Jennings, who is 19-7 as the starter. The title of the “K7NG OF DALLAS” campaign is a nod to the city where the school is located and where Jennings was born and grew up, plus the two-time captain’s jersey number.

Jennings has thrown for 7,709 yards and 55 touchdowns in 39 games overall for the Mustangs, and led them to the College Football Playoff in 2024 in their ACC debut. He completed 300 of 454 passes (66.1%) for 3,641 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

The school is also putting his name on a new recovery center in the Mustangs’ football complex.

Redshirt freshman Ty Hawkins, who completed his only pass and ran three times last season, is getting to work with the first-team offense in camp.

Lashlee said Jennings “can rest his legs and rest his arm. One thing I know is Monday night on Labor Day, his arm will be live.”

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