Mahdi, Harris rejoin Arizona football following court ruling granting extra year of eligibility

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris have rejoined the team following a court…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris have rejoined the team following a court ruling granting Class of 2022 athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Arizona announced Monday the two players were beginning to integrate into the team’s preseason activities.

Their return comes after U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney in Colorado granted an extra year of eligibility to athletes who began college careers in the 2022-23 season and completed four seasons of eligibility. The judge later clarified that it does not apply to football players who signed pro contracts over the summer.

It comes after the NCAA approved its so-called five-for-five rule in June. That allowed Division I athletes to have five seasons of competition over a five-year period that begins with their full-time enrollment or the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs first.

The new eligibility rule was set to take effect for athletes enrolling in college for fall 2027 but led to lawsuits from athletes in the 2022 class seeking the fifth year.

The NCAA has indicated it will appeal the ruling.

Mahdi was Arizona’s leading rusher last season, with 853 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Harris was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection last season after finishing with 78 tackles, including 3 1/2 for loss.

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