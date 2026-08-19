Pitt eyes getting out of the ACC’s mushy middle after consecutive late-season collapses

Pittsburgh PITTSBURGH (AP) — 2025 record: 8-5 Expectations The Panthers have been stuck in the mushy middle of the ACC…

Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — 2025 record: 8-5

Expectations

The Panthers have been stuck in the mushy middle of the ACC since winning the conference title in 2021, going 16-16 in league play over the last four years.

If Pitt wants to escape it in 2026, it will depend largely on how big of a step forward quarterback Mason Heintschel takes in his second season. Heintschel was a revelation at times as a freshman last fall, topping 300 yards in five of his first six starts before leveling off in a disappointing final month in which an outside chance to reach the College Football Playoff and the ACC title game vanished in blowout losses to Notre Dame and Miami.

The schedule is decidedly more user-friendly this time around. While Pitt will have to travel to face the Hurricanes in late October, the stage is set for another strong start. The Panthers play five of their first six at Acrisure Stadium and in a wide-open league, they hope the lessons of late collapses in the last two seasons will stick.

“Getting back to the ACC championship, that’s our goal,” Heintschel said. “We get back to there, go win that game, then obviously the sky’s the limit. College Football Playoff, all that stuff.”

Strengths include the development of QB Mason Heintschel

Heintschel and offensive coordinator Kade Bell seemed to click almost immediately, with Heintschel’s quick decision-making in Bell’s uptempo approach helping Pitt’s playmakers get into space and do damage. Heintschel is confident the relationship he’s built with Bell can flourish with more production on the field.

While the Panthers do dip into the transfer portal, they lean into having more carryover than most schools. Wide receiver Blue Hicks returns after averaging 17.4 yards per reception and running back Ja’Kyrian Turner had nearly 900 yards of total offense as a freshman.

Weaknesses might be the question marks on defense

Coach Pat Narduzzi has a track record of producing NFL-caliber defenders, a trend that continued with electric linebacker Kyle Louis being selected in the fourth round by Miami this spring. While linebacker Braylan Lovelace brings plenty of experience, he’ll be surrounded by newcomers or players stepping into larger roles after Louis turned pro and Rasheem Biles transferred to Texas.

Defensive coordinator Cory Sanders, in his first year at the position after being promoted following eight seasons coaching the secondary, will try to put his own stamp on a unit that is known for its aggressiveness.

“A lot of times we say ‘car crash’ in the defensive room,” Lovelace said. “That’s just something we’re trying to do, make big collisions that disrupt things. You disrupt it, there’s nothing they can do about it.”

New faces

WR Malik Knight (transferred from Western Carolina), TE Carson Kent (transferred from Oklahoma), RB La’Vell Wright (transferred from Western Kentucky), LB Alex Sanford Jr., (transferred from Purdue), DB Raion Strader (transferred from Auburn).

Key losses

RB Desmond Reid (graduated), WR Kenny Johnson (now at Texas Tech), LB Kyle Louis (drafted by the Miami Dolphins), WR Poppi Williams (graduated), LB Rasheem Biles (transferred to Texas).

Biggest games for the Panthers

At Virginia Tech (Oct. 2), at Miami (Oct. 24), vs. Florida State (Nov. 13), at Louisville (Nov. 21).

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