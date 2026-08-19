No. 4 Notre Dame begins the 2026 season still looking to end their national championship drought

No. 4 Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — 2025 record: 10-2 Expectations After reaching the 2024 CFP championship game…

No. 4 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — 2025 record: 10-2

Expectations

After reaching the 2024 CFP championship game and last year’s surprise absence from the 12-team playoff field, the Fighting Irish begin this season still looking to end their national championship drought. Their last one came in 1988, the longest streak in more than a century, and if No. 4 Notre Dame finishes in the top 12 of the selection committee’s final rankings this year, they are assured of making the playoffs.

With this roster, the Irish may not need the guarantee. Quarterback C.J. Carr is generating Heisman Trophy buzz following a prolific 2025 season in which he threw for 2,741 yards passing and 24 TDs — the most by a Notre Dame player in his first 12 starts since 1966. Defensive lineman Boubacar Traore and All-American defensive back Leonard Moore lead a unit that returns nine of its top 10 tacklers from a team that finished last season on a 10-game winning streak. The playoff snub also will serve as a reminder the Irish can’t afford any more early-season stumbles.

With a schedule that features only four teams with winning records in 2025, coach Marcus Freeman has a reasonable chance of keeping the national championship in Indiana for a second straight year. The quest begins Sept. 6 against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field.

Strengths including wide receiving corps, defense

Despite losing some key cogs in the receiving corps, Notre Dame looks stronger than ever. Jordan Faison (640 yards) gives Carr a familiar target as does Jaden Greathouse, who only appeared in four games last season. Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, both transfers from Ohio State, also could be dynamic game-breakers, and Cooper Flanagan or James Flanigan could be the next big things to come out of Notre Dame’s tight end factory.

Traore and Drayk Bowen anchor a strong defensive front that also includes Bryce Young. Jason Onye and Oregon transfer Tionne Gray. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa anchors the linebacking corps while Moore is the leader of a talented secondary that includes Christian Gray, Adon Shuler and Brauntae Johnson.

Weaknesses include inexperience at key positions

The biggest concern is the inexperience behind Carr. Sophomore Blake Hebert did not throw a pass last season and Noah Grubbs and Teddy Jarrard are true freshmen as the three battle for the QB2 job.

Notre Dame lost running backs Jerimiyah Love and Jadarian Price to the NFL, givng Aneyas Williams a chance to start. He proved to be a capable runner and receiver last season, averaging more than nine yards per carry in the No. 3 role, and he also excelled in short-yardage situations. There are also questions about the depth along the offensive line.

New faces

Graham and Porter (transfers from Ohio State), Gray (transfer from Oregon) DL Francis Brewu (transfer from Pittsburgh), S Joey O’Brian (freshman).

Key losses

Love (NFL), Price (NFL), WR Malachi Fields (NFL), TE Eli Raridon (NFL), OL Billy Schrauth (NFL).

Biggest games for the Fighting Irish

At No. 14 BYU (Oct. 17), vs. No. 7 Miami (Nov. 7), vs. No. 19 SMU (Nov. 21).

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