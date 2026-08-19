Duke has gone from winning an ACC title to retooling its 2026 roster after high-profile defections

Duke DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — 2025 record: 9-5 Expectations The Blue Devils took a big step by claiming their first…

Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — 2025 record: 9-5

Expectations

The Blue Devils took a big step by claiming their first outright Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 63 years. The image of Manny Diaz hoisting the trophy in his second year after beating Virginia comes amid a four-year run of sustained success, including a third nine-win season and an overall record of 35-18 (.660). The Blue Devils will play with the added scrutiny that comes with being the reigning ACC champion with a revamped lineup after losing 15 starters. The departures include star quarterback Darian Mensah after a legal fight as he transferred to preseason ACC favorite Miami.

“I haven’t noticed a bunch of people shouting out that Duke is on top of the mountain,” Diaz said. “We’ve kind of fallen back to the bottom half of the pile again, so I think that’s immediately established a chip on our shoulder for our guys.”

The Blue Devils are picked to finish 10th in the 17-team ACC race. The league slate is headlined by a reunion with Mensah at Miami (Nov. 14) and a home game against Clemson (Nov. 20), though the Blue Devils also face the three teams picked to finish at the bottom of the league in rival North Carolina, Boston College and Stanford.

Strengths start with potential in run game with offensive line

Sophomore Nate Sheppard is back after running for 1,132 yards and 11 touchdowns. That included ending last year with four straight games with at least one rushing TD and racking up 170 yards on the ground in the Sun Bowl win against Arizona State. With changes at quarterback and receiver, Sheppard could expect to see a heavy workload.

It also helps that the Blue Devils return starters Matt Craycraft and Jordan Larsen, as well as bowl-game starter Bradley Smith to the interior of the offensive line. Throw in an every-game starter in tight end Jeremiah Hasley, and there’s enough up front to create lanes for Sheppard and Duke’s other backs.

Weaknesses include uncertainty with the passing game and defensive starters

Mensah ranked second in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in passing yardage (3,973) and tied for second in TD throws (34), but he’s gone to Miami. The Blue Devils also lost their top three receivers.

Duke added San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget as a graduate transfer. He threw for more than 3,000 yards and 17 touchdowns last year before going down with a late-season knee injury that required surgery. Redshirt freshman Dan Mahan could also see work.

Defensively, there’s depth at linebacker headlined by No. 2 tackler Luke Mergott (90 stops), as well as returning starters DaShawn Stone, Landan Callahan and Kamari Robinson in the secondary. But otherwise, there’s some uncertainty when it comes to who will eventually step into leading roles.

“Everyone’s scratching and clawing to get time,” defensive end Kevin O’Connor said.

New faces

WR Javen Nicholas (transfer from Charlotte), WR Jared Richardson (transfer from Penn), OL Nick Del Grande (transfer from Coastal Carolina), S Patrick Smith-Young (transfer from North Texas), CB Dylan Flowers (transfer from Western Kentucky).

Key losses

QB Darian Mensah (transferred to Miami), WR Cooper Barkate (transferred to Miami), OL Brian Parker II (NFL draft pick), DE Wesley Williams (NFL draft pick), CB Chandler Rivers (NFL draft pick).

Biggest games for the Blue Devils

At Virginia (Oct. 23), at Miami (Nov. 14), vs. Clemson (Nov. 20).

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AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

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