Deion Sanders adds news coordinators to turn around Colorado after 3-9 season

Colorado BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — 2025 record: 3-9 Expectations Deion Sanders brought in a new coordinators after a dismal season.…

Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — 2025 record: 3-9

Expectations

Deion Sanders brought in a new coordinators after a dismal season. Chris Marve will run the defense and Brennan Marion was hired away from Sacramento State to install his high-tempo, unorthodox “Go-Go” offense. It could be just the recipe to ignite a struggling Buffaloes ground game. Julian “JuJu” Lewis, the 18-year-old highly touted QB, will run Marion’s system that’s been described as basketball on grass.

Sanders has been more present this offseason. A year ago, he was away from the team as he fought bladder cancer. To build a bond between his players, Sanders took them to Colorado Springs for a few days during camp. TThe team has 73 players in their third or higher year of college football and they’re forecasted for 4 1/2 wins. If the new offense clicks, bowl eligibility would be a big achievement.

“We’re old school-type coaches, and we’re just trying to set the right example,” Sanders said. “Not only on the field but off the field.”

Strengths include linebackers

The Buffaloes brought in a linebacker corps that includes Gideon ESPN Lampron (Bowling Green), Liona Lefau (Texas) and Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State).

“Liona and Tyler, I hang out with them the most outside of football,” said Lampron, who played for head coach Eddie George at Bowling Green. “I’ve had such a good time with them.”

Weaknesses include size

A Buffaloes practice video recently went viral with how small the team looked in pads. Marion took the view in stride.

“As the kids would say, ‘Pull up,’” said Marion, who was the head coach at Sacramento State before joining Sanders’ staff. “So we’re small, whatever. I mean at some point you’ve got to spot the ball and see. That’s my mindset on it.”

New faces

WR DeAndre Moore Jr. arrives from Texas, where he had 77 catches for 988 yards and 11 touchdowns over three seasons.

OLs Bo Hughley and Jayvon McFadden will provide protection for Lewis. Hughley played in 10 games last season at Georgia, starting two. McFadden played in two games for Ohio State in 2025.

DBs Cree Thomas and Boo Carter. Thomas saw action in three games at Notre Dame last season, while Carter comes to Boulder from Tennessee.

Key losses

OT Jordan Seaton transferred to LSU and will be the anchor of the line for coach Lane Kiffin. WR Omarion Miller, who led the Buffaloes with 45 catches and 808 yards last season, transferred to Arizona State. DBs DJ McKinney and Tawfiq Byard. McKinney left for Notre Dame and Byard for Texas A&M. QB Ryan Staub moved to Tennessee. He appeared in five games and made one start at QB last season for the Buffaloes, throwing for 427 yards and three touchdowns.

Biggest games for the Buffaloes

At Georgia Tech (Sept. 3), vs. Texas Tech (Oct. 3), vs. Utah (Oct. 17).

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