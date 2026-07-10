Iowa State’s longtime athletics director Jamie Pollard announces he plans to retire next summer

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard says he plans to retire next summer after a 22-year…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard says he plans to retire next summer after a 22-year run leading the school’s sports programs.

Pollard, who is the nation’s longest-tenured active Power 4 athletics director, is expected to step down on June 30, 2027.

The school says it will begin a national search for Pollard’s successor in the fall.

“My wife, Ellen, and I look forward to the next chapter in our life’s journey,” Pollard said in a statement, “and it is important to us that we transition now, while we are both healthy and young, so we can fully enjoy our retirement years.”

He added: “When we moved to Ames in 2005, we did not anticipate the impact being a Cyclone would have on our family. The personal and professional opportunities our family has experienced during the past 21 years have been truly amazing.”

Iowa State has won 24 Big 12 team titles in eight different sports during Pollard’s tenure. The football program has played in 11 bowl games, including a win in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl under coach Matt Campbell, who was hired in 2016 and had a successful 10-year run before leaving for Penn State in December.

The basketball programs have also had consistent success, with the women making 17 NCAA Tournaments while the men have played in 12.

The Cyclones have also had 24 NCAA individual champions during his tenure.

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