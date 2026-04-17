Will Stein’s spring practices bring new speed and energy from Oregon to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Stein has used spring practice to speed up Kentucky using techniques he learned at Oregon…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Stein has used spring practice to speed up Kentucky using techniques he learned at Oregon as he works to transform the Wildcats before his debut season.

The result has been practices without many breaks this spring, and fans get their first glimpse at the difference Saturday in the spring game.

The former offensive coordinator at Oregon has been busy not only getting his roster on the same page, but also the entire coaching staff.

“I’m just used to doing things the right way. I’ve seen it done the right way for a long time,” Stein said. “Over my entire career, all my stops have typically been stops where we’ve won, and so I know what it looks like at the highest level.”

Defensive line coach Anwar Stewart, the lone holdover from the previous coaching staff, said the practice sessions are unlike the ones he experienced either as a player or coach at Kentucky.

“We’re running from spot to spot,” he said. “You’re not getting the water breaks you’re getting when you’re out. When we get back in there, we’re rolling, and we’re trying to get as many reps as we can, because the more reps we can get, the better the young men are getting.”

Stein’s philosophy is to move as fast as possible from start to finish, especially during “chaotic” circumstances when it matters most.

“We’re always working,” he said. “There’s always work to be done. I’m not going to sit back and take a seat. Like, we’re here to work, we’re here to play. I’m trying to put a product on the field that the Kentucky faithful is proud of and not (create) a country club environment.”

Stewart has also been impressed with Stein’s ability to bring “the juice and energy” on a daily basis, which has rejuvenated the program from top to bottom.

’He’s awesome,” Stewart said. “He just continues every day, just bringing it as a staff. We’re all in and he’s bringing the juice. Everybody’s bringing the juice. We’re flying around, having a great time.”

Stein spent the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator at Oregon under Dan Lanning and also enjoyed the same success at UTSA. He played at rival Louisville and began his coaching career there. His practice techniques feature his own style mixed with other styles he learned under Lanning.

“I think everybody here has the same vision as me, and they’re working night and day to make sure we’re putting the product on the field that is our absolute best and winning solves a lot,” Stein said.

Stein’s first order of business will be to overcome two straight losing seasons when the season opens Sept. 5 against Youngstown State. In the final two years of the Mark Stoops’ era, the Wildcats finished with a 9-15 record and compiled a 3-13 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

“When you win, there’s enough for everybody,” Stein said. “When you lose, there’s not enough for anybody. We’re just so focused on the process right now and our daily habits and proud of our entire organization up to this point.”

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