NFL draft prospect Bain involved in 2024 crash that resulted in passenger’s death, report says

MIAMI (AP) — Former Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., a top prospect in the NFL draft, was involved…

MIAMI (AP) — Former Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr., a top prospect in the NFL draft, was involved in a traffic collision in 2024 that resulted in the death of a passenger, according to a report published Sunday.

Bain was driving a 2021 Land Rover SUV that was involved in the crash around 4 a.m. on March 17, 2024, in Miami, according to documents obtained by The Read Optional.

The outlet reported the vehicle had three other passengers — former Hurricanes football players Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly, and 22-year-old Destiny Betts — when it rear-ended another car and veered into a concrete wall. The vehicle then ricocheted into another barrier before coming to a stop on the shoulder of the highway.

The collision resulted in Betts being severely injured and taken to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. She was in a coma for nearly three months before dying from her injuries on June 13, 2024, according to The Read Optional.

Bain, who was a sophomore at Miami, was cited for careless driving at the time of the crash, but the charge was later dropped. Field sobriety tests were not given at the scene, according to the report.

“Destiny’s passing was the result of a tragic accident that occurred several years ago,” Betts’ family said in a statement provided to The Red Optional. “While the loss remains incredibly painful for our family, we have worked hard to find peace and move forward. At this time, we are not seeking public attention surrounding this tragedy and respectfully request that our family’s privacy be honored. We also wish Mr. Bain the best as he continues his life and career.”

Bain is a projected first-round pick in this month’s NFL draft.

A text message sent by The Associated Press to the phone number listed for Bain in the crash report went unanswered.

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