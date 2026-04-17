NCAA committee recommends earlier start to football season for all teams beginning in 2027

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA committee on Thursday recommended that Football Bowl Subdivision teams play a 12-game schedule over 14…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA committee on Thursday recommended that Football Bowl Subdivision teams play a 12-game schedule over 14 weeks beginning in 2027 with the season starting on the Thursday of what is now designated Week Zero and ending the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Division I FBS Oversight Committee made the recommendation, which would require approval by the Division I Cabinet. The Cabinet is scheduled to discuss the recommendation in June.

In addition to eliminating exceptions for teams to play before the first contest date, a 14-week regular season would provide two open dates for all teams. The earlier start date would allow flexibility for potential expansion to the College Football Playoff, which could require opening games in mid-December, and preserve standalone weekends for conference championships and the Army-Navy game.

Two built-in open dates also would allow more rest for players, which has been a concern for teams advancing in the CFP.

The 2026 season starts with eight Week Zero games Aug. 29.

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