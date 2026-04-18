Alberto Mendoza uses Georgia Tech’s spring practice to establish himself as favorite to start at QB

ATLANTA (AP) — Alberto Mendoza has used spring practice to establish himself as the favorite to start at quarterback for…

ATLANTA (AP) — Alberto Mendoza has used spring practice to establish himself as the favorite to start at quarterback for Georgia Tech following his transfer from Indiana.

When asked Saturday about the Yellow Jackets’ quarterback room, coach Brent Key said, “Alberto is the guy.”

Mendoza was named the offensive captain for Georgia Tech’s spring game on Saturday, another indication he is viewed as the leading candidate to start.

“Obviously, he still has to compete and still has to win the job, but he’s done nothing to disappoint me and think that’s not going to be the case,” Key said on Georgia Tech’s radio network during the spring game.

Mendoza announced his decision to transfer less than 24 hours after winning a national championship at Indiana. He and running back Justice Haynes are among Georgia Tech’s class of 19 players added through the transfer portal.

At Indiana, Mendoza was the backup for his older brother, Fernando Mendoza, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in next week’s NFL draft.

Alberto Mendoza completed 12 of 16 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown in the spring game.

Grady Adamson, also competing to replace dual-threat star Haynes King, completed 8 of 11 passes for 104 yards and one touchdown and also ran for a score.

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