Enright’s goal gives Wisconsin 3-2 win over Ohio State and its 9th national championship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Claire Enright scored the go-ahead goal with 6:18 left in the third period Sunday, Ava…

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Claire Enright scored the go-ahead goal with 6:18 left in the third period Sunday, Ava McNaughton had 34 saves and No. 2 seed Wisconsin beat top-seeded Ohio State 3-2 at the Frozen Four to win its second consecutive national championship and third in the last four years.

Wisconsin (35-4-2), which leads all NCAA programs with nine NCAA titles, has faced Ohio State in the championship the past four years. The Buckeyes won their two titles in 2022 and 2024.

Enright, on the right side, darted toward net along the goal line and ricocheted a shot off the post into the net to cap the scoring.

Kelly Gorbatenko had a goal and an assist, Laney Potter also scored and Adela Sapovalivova had two assists for Wisconsin.

Kassidy Carmichael and Jocelyn Amos each scored for Ohio State (36-5-0). Hailey MacLeod had 31 saves.

Gorbatenko opened the scoring almost 1 1/2 minutes into the game with a wrist shot from a few feet inside the blue line and Potter slammed home a pass from Gorbatenko to make it 2-0 about six minutes later.

Carmichael redirected a shot from the right side by Mira Jungaker past goaltender McNaughton’s glove side to get the Buckeyes on the scoreboard with 16:28 left in the game and, just more than two minutes later, Amos rammed in the rebound of a shot by Emma Peschel to tie it at 2-2.

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