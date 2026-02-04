Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell doesn’t get his customary annual extension. AD says it was the coach’s call

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell isn’t receiving the one-year contract extension that Badgers coaches typically receive on…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell isn’t receiving the one-year contract extension that Badgers coaches typically receive on an annual basis.

The lack of an extension comes after Wisconsin went 4-8 last fall for its second consecutive losing season. Fickell’s contract still runs through the 2031 season.

Athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday the decision was made at Fickell’s request. Fickell has gone 17-21 at Wisconsin after posting a 57-18 record in six seasons at Cincinnati.

“In December, shortly after the 2025 season ended, Luke Fickell requested that I not put forward a contract extension for consideration this year,” McIntosh said in a statement. “I respect his request and determined that the current terms of Luke’s contract will be maintained. Luke is completely focused on a successful 2026 campaign. There is no one more competitive than Luke, and he holds himself to the highest standards. He is committed to meeting and exceeding the expectations of everyone connected to Wisconsin — his own, the team’s, the University’s, alumni, supporters, fans, and the entire state.

“He continues to have our full support and, as we shared widely at the end of last year, Luke is making the necessary changes in the program, our Department is increasing our investment and we are aligned with campus leadership in our commitment to football success.”

The Wisconsin State Journal first reported that Fickell wasn’t receiving an extension.

Fickell originally agreed to a seven-year contract paying him an average of $7.8 million per year when Wisconsin hired him away from Cincinnati in December 2022. He had received a one-year extension following each of his first two years, including after the Badgers went 5-7 in 2024 to end a string of 22 consecutive winning seasons.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.