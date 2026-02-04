Top NHL prospect and Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, a freshman center and the presumptive top pick in…

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna, a freshman center and the presumptive top pick in this summer’s NHL draft, has been charged with felony assault following an incident on Jan. 31.

McKenna, 18, was also charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to court documents. He was awaiting a preliminary hearing as of Wednesday.

Details of the allegations against McKenna were not immediately available. His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.

The incident happened in the hours after Penn State lost to No. 2 Michigan State in an outdoor game at Beaver Stadium, home of the Nittany Lions football team.

McKenna, who is from Whitehorse, Yukon, has 11 goals and 21 assists in 24 games this season for the Nittany Lions. He decided to play for Penn State after the NCAA lifted its ban on Canadian Hockey League players competing at the Division I level.

A name, image and likeness deal with the Nittany Lions helped sway McKenna to join a program that has been at the Division I level for less than 15 years.

McKenna recently had four goals and six assists at the World Junior Championships while helping Canada to a bronze medal.

