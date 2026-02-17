Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland dies after collapsing during workout

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (AP) — Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland has died two days after collapsing during an offseason…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (AP) — Northern Iowa football player Parker Sutherland has died two days after collapsing during an offseason workout.

School officials announced Saturday that the 18-year-old tight end from Iowa City, Iowa, had died that morning. Northern Iowa coach Todd Stepsis said Monday that 6-foot-6 Sutherland had collapsed on Thursday.

“We were working out in the morning, we get right through our warm-up and in a routine, normal Thursday, and he collapsed,” Stepsis said.

Sutherland appeared in four games as a freshman last fall. He had earned second-team all-state honors his senior year at Iowa City High School, where he also played basketball.

He is survived by his parents, Adam and Jill Sutherland, as well as a sister, Georgia.

“He’s one of one,” Stepsis said. “Just an amazing person, an amazing family. It’s the type of guy you want to build a team with. If I could have 110 Parkers, I would. We’re not going to be able to replace him, but who he is as a person, he always had a smile on his face. He always made people feel good about themselves. So for us, it’s not about replacing him but finding something extra inside that can help fill that gap and close that void with him being gone.

“Our team, they understand that and they recognize that, and they want to play for Parker. They want to live like Parker. They want to impact like he did.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-footballhttps://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.