Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock resigns to take job in NFL

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock has resigned to take a job in the NFL, the school announced Wednesday.

Hammock coached the Huskies for seven seasons and led them to the 2021 Mid-American Conference championship and the program’s first win over a top-10 opponent when they beat Notre Dame in 2024.

“Representing the Cardinal and Black of Northern Illinois University as a player, alumnus, assistant coach, and head coach has been the honor of my life,” said Hammock, who thanked athletic director Sean Frazier for being his mentor and giving him the opportunity to be a head coach.

Defensive coordinator Rob Harley, who has been on staff for one year, was named interim head coach.

Northern Illinois’ announcement did not specify Hammock’s job in the NFL. ESPN reported Hammock would join the Seahawks as running backs coach and senior offensive assistant.

Hammock was 35-47 at Northern Illinois, with his 2021 team going 9-5 with a win over Kent State in the MAC title game. The Huskies won back-to-back bowls in 2023 and ’24.

Hammock’s biggest win was in 2024 when the Huskies scored the go-ahead field goal with 31 seconds left and blocked a 62-yard try as time expired to beat fifth-ranked Notre Dame 16-14. The Huskies slipped to 3-9 last season.

Northern Illinois will become a football-only member of the Mountain West Conference this fall.

“Under Coach Hammock’s leadership, the Huskie football program has achieved historic milestones on the field as well as academically over the last seven seasons,” Frazier said. “His passion for NIU and commitment to developing young men — on and off the playing field — will be his legacy.”

