BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
LHSAA Playoffs=
Bi-District=
Division IV Non-Select=
Arcadia 69, Logansport 37
Grand Lake 66, South Plaquemines 52
Homer 63, Elton 52
Lake Arthur 78, East Feliciana 51
Ringgold 75, Oberlin 45
Vinton 72, Delhi 53
Division IV Select=
Ascension Christian School 52, Vermilion Catholic 36
Block 50, Lena Northwood 34
Division III Non-Select=
French Settlement 75, Oakdale 48
Division III Select=
Capitol 53, Holy Savior Menard 44
Jefferson Rise 67, NDHS 46
New Iberia Catholic 60, Reed 30
Division II Non-Select=
Abbeville def. North Vermilion, forfeit
Assumption 45, St. Martinville 43
Minden 73, LaGrange 67
Sterlington 37, Cecilia 33
West Feliciana 54, RHS 40
Division II Select=
Buckeye 56, St. Charles Catholic 53
David Thibodaux 56, S. B. Wright 41
Northside 66, Haynes Academy 52
Shaw 62, Frederick Douglass 34
St. Michael 64, B.T. Washington 44
Division I Non-Select=
Central – B.R. 73, West Ouachita 39
Covington 60, Airline 44
Destrehan 59, New Iberia 58
Neville 63, Southside 34
South Lafourche 61, Thibodaux 46
Sulphur 54, Benton 28
Division I Select=
Captain Shreve 54, Holy Cross 39
Carencro 69, Bonnabel 51
Huntington 74, Hammond 27
Karr 64, Evangel Christian Academy 38
