BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= LHSAA Playoffs= Bi-District= Division IV Non-Select= Arcadia 69, Logansport 37 Grand Lake 66, South Plaquemines 52 Homer…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Bi-District=

Division IV Non-Select=

Arcadia 69, Logansport 37

Grand Lake 66, South Plaquemines 52

Homer 63, Elton 52

Lake Arthur 78, East Feliciana 51

Ringgold 75, Oberlin 45

Vinton 72, Delhi 53

Division IV Select=

Ascension Christian School 52, Vermilion Catholic 36

Block 50, Lena Northwood 34

Division III Non-Select=

French Settlement 75, Oakdale 48

Division III Select=

Capitol 53, Holy Savior Menard 44

Jefferson Rise 67, NDHS 46

New Iberia Catholic 60, Reed 30

Division II Non-Select=

Abbeville def. North Vermilion, forfeit

Assumption 45, St. Martinville 43

Minden 73, LaGrange 67

Sterlington 37, Cecilia 33

West Feliciana 54, RHS 40

Division II Select=

Buckeye 56, St. Charles Catholic 53

David Thibodaux 56, S. B. Wright 41

Northside 66, Haynes Academy 52

Shaw 62, Frederick Douglass 34

St. Michael 64, B.T. Washington 44

Division I Non-Select=

Central – B.R. 73, West Ouachita 39

Covington 60, Airline 44

Destrehan 59, New Iberia 58

Neville 63, Southside 34

South Lafourche 61, Thibodaux 46

Sulphur 54, Benton 28

Division I Select=

Captain Shreve 54, Holy Cross 39

Carencro 69, Bonnabel 51

Huntington 74, Hammond 27

Karr 64, Evangel Christian Academy 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.