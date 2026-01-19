Sports betting roundup: All four favorites win in divisional round of NFL Playoffs

Just like last week, it was another super round of NFL playoff games. The divisional round delivered some thrilling games,…

The divisional round delivered some thrilling games, including two that went to overtime. The Broncos will host the Patriots in the AFC Championship, while the Seahawks will host the Rams in the NFC Championship.

Here’s a look at how things played out from a sports betting perspective:

Trends of the Week

All four NFL favorites won, and three of the four covered the spread. The only team that did not cover the spread was the Rams, who were 3.5-point favorites against the Bears and won 20-17 in overtime. Los Angeles took in 43% of the bets and 41% of the money.

In terms of over/under, three of the four games went over. The only game that went under was the Rams-Bears, short of the total set at 49.

In the first divisional round game Saturday afternoon, the Broncos beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime, covering the spread as 1.5-point favorites. Denver only took in 43% of the bets and 31% of the money. Josh Allen is now 0-7 in overtime games.

The Patriots took down the Texans 28-16 at home Sunday afternoon. New England was a 3-point favorite and took in 62% of the bets and 70% of the money.

Upset of the Week

The most bet player to score a touchdown on Sunday was Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (-125). He had scored at least one touchdown in four straight games, but did not find the end zone against the Bears. He finished with five catches for 56 yards.

Coming Up

The college football national championship game between Indiana and Miami is set for Monday night in Miami.

As of Monday morning, the Hoosiers are 7.5-point favorites, and the line hasn’t moved since it opened.

Indiana is drawing 76% of the bets and 79% of the money.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

